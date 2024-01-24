The View's Sunny Hostin Addresses Claims She Dresses 'Too Young'

ABC / Instagram

"My earrings are too young for me, my outfits are too young for me, my hair is too young for me," the 56-year-old attorney listed. "Guess what again? I don't care!"

The View co-host Sunny Hostin is calling out social media haters who criticize what she decides to wear.

During a segment on the show this week, the hosts discussed body positivity, recent images posted by Selena Gomez promoting the movement and Nicole Kidman saying she feels "sexier than ever at 56."

Hostin focused on Kidman's comments, relating it back to her own life and the criticism she faces on her social media platforms at 55.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I think there are a lot of unhappy trolls in our country right now and I think we have those X-formerly-Twitter thugs with their keyboard courage that would never say it to your face," she said. "But in terms of the age thing I love that Nicole Kidman is saying, 'I'm 56 I feel better than I've ever felt, and I just wear what I want to wear because it makes me feel good!' I'm 55. I get criticized often on these stupid social media things about, 'That's too young for you.' Well, guess what? I don’t care!"

Hostin then listed the things she gets criticized for when she posts on her Instagram.

“My earrings are too young for me, my outfits are too young for me, my hair is too young for me, my makeup is too young for me," before looking straight down the lens of the camera and aiming straight for her haters.

"Guess what again? I don't care!"

"I feel better than I've ever felt in my entire life, and I'm 55," she concluded as fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin declared, "And you look amazing."

Hostin did not show a specific outfit she was thinking of when discussing the hate comments, but a recent image of the television co-host from September 2023 did prompt a few negative comments.

One social media user asked, "Please stick to your long dresses," while someone else insisted the shorts below were, "Waaaaaay to short."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Another person insisted the outfit wasn't age appropriate, writing, "No, no Sunny. They fit and all that's fine but not a good look for you. Too much/ too little for your age. 🤔🤔"

However, as with every negative, there was still some positives from the good people in the depths of the internet.