Sofia Richie Pregnant, Expecting Baby Girl with Elliot Grainge

Getty

"I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different," the 25-year-old told Vogue, revealing the newlyweds have been trying since the wedding.

Less than a year since Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge celebrated their over-the-top wedding, Sofia has revealed the pair are expecting.

The daughter of singer Lionel Richie made the pregnancy announcement through Vogue, telling the publication she's having a baby girl. She also showed off her growing baby bump in a number of stunning portraits for the publication.

"I found out very, very early,” Richie said. "I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn't think much of it. I thought it was jet lag."

When she arrived back in Los Angeles, she was due to attend an Ed Sheeran concert with her husband and friends. The 25-year-old knew it was going to be "a boozy night," so wanted to double check she wasn't in fact pregnant. She revealed the newlyweds had been casually trying ever since they got married in April.

"Elliot was already used to me taking tests randomly. So he didn't really flinch when I said I was checking. I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines," she shared. "I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

They then took three more tests to ensure it was a positive result before sharing the news with both sets of parents.

Richie said her daughter will be a Gemini baby --- meaning she's due between May 21 and June 21 --- but did not share the exact due date.

"She's growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air," said Richie. "I love the YouTubes and the TikToks – even before I was talking about getting pregnant – of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby's gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink. She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock."

"My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too. I think it's so typical for boys to want boys, but he has a lot of sisters. It was really sweet. He's very sensitive," she added.

This is the first child for both Richie and her husband, the CEO of independent record label 10K Projects.