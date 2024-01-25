Sofia Vergara Reveals New Dating Rule After Joe Manganiello Split

Bravo

The 'Modern Family' star shared her dating deal breaker after being asked if she'd date Bad Bunny following his flirty shoutout of Vergara on his hit track, "Monaco."

Sofía Vergara has some dating deal breakers in place now that she's single.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live Wednesday, Vergara revealed her new age requirements for a potential partner.

"To me, they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51," Vergara shared.

The Modern Family actress' admission came during a discussion about Bad Bunny name-checking her on his track, "Monaco." The Puerto Rican rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, not only called her beautiful on the song, he said she was even more beautiful in person.

Sofia Vergara threw her phone when Bad Bunny dropped her name in his song “Monaco.” #WWHL pic.twitter.com/94y6Y7yENd — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) January 25, 2024 @BravoWWHL

Vergara, 51, admitted she "threw" her phone when she found out about the shout-out from Benito, 29 -- who fellow guest, Alexia Nepola, playfully pointed out is reportedly single.

"Would you ever date him?" The Real Housewives of Miami star then asked her.

"Well no, let's not go crazy, let's not go crazy. He is younger than my son Manolo. Manolo is 32," Vergara, who shares her son with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, said.

"Is that the rule? They can't be younger than your son?" asked Cohen, 56.

Nepola, also 56, agreed and added, "For me that's always been that, I've always had that rule."

Changing the cut-off to 49, Vergara said that's the youngest she'd date, telling Cohen with a laugh, "I'm intelligent."

The Griselda star's new dating rule is an interesting one considering her ex, Joe Manganiello's age.

Vergara split from the 47-year-old actor back in July 2023, with the former couple sharing a joint statement announcing the news.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they said at the time.

Manganiello soon filed for divorce, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

And it apparently was age that ended up being a factor, with Vergara telling Spanish newspaper El País earlier this month that their marriage ended because of the Magic Mike star's age.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," Vergara said, according to a translation. "I feel it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."