Sydney Sweeney Brags Too Soon on Hot Ones, Before Heat 'Kicks In' All at Once

"I'm trying to figure out where am I supposed to taste the spice?" she asked midway through the video. Moments later, she found out.

Sydney Sweeney was eating her words -- along with wings -- after starting off exceptionally cocky early on in her episode of Hot Ones.

Appearing nervous and tentative before the 10 wing line up even started, the Madame Web star told host Sean Evans she was definitely worried. "I am so nervous, I am shaking right now, this is terrifying for me," the Euphoria actress exclaimed.

But she was pleasantly surprised when wings 1-5 had hardly -- if any -- affect on her tastebuds at all.

"I'm really impressing myself, I'm really proud," Sweeney told Evans, who was also "very impressed" from his side of the table.

By wing five, Sweeney was practically bragging, setting up a competition with the hot sauce guru himself.

"Who's gonna drink first?" Sweeney asked Evans, referring to the milk provided to help cool down guests' mouths when things get too spicy.

"It's a stand off. Well you know what, now that the line in the sand has been drawn, I'm going to hold my ground, we'll see who drinks first Sydney," the host responded.

Sweeney wasn't taking small nibbles during her episode either, she was biting into those wings. By wing seven - The Forbidden Fruit - a point in the line up where many before have been drinking milk and crying, Sweeney then wondered out loud: "I'm trying to figure out where am I supposed to taste the spice? I'm really confused right now."

Evans was shocked ... but then things took a turn as Da Bomb Beyond Insanity entered the picture. The sauce is known to start soft but end rough, and it knocked Sweeney down from her high hot sauce horse in no time.

The Anyone But You star had been comfortably answering questions about her role as Cassie in Euphoria, her many hobbies and even told a story about an intense wakeboarding accident she had at 12 years-old ... until Da Bomb.

"That's pretty good, I feel tingly on my lips, that one might have an after affect ... that one's building in my mouth," Sweeney said as her eyes began to water and she wiped her nose. "Yeah, that one's building.

"Why?!" she then exclaimed, as Evans struggled to hide his glee as he said, "Finally! I was worried!

"Da Bomb is really bomb! I think they all just waited to kick in all at the same time. Da Bomb unlocked it all," Sweeney insisted, totally losing it at this point.

Despite the rising heat, neither of them sipped on their drinks ... while Sweeney impressively soldiered on to try "the hottest sauce on Hot Ones," The Last Dab: Xperience, which boasts a whopping 2,693,000 Scoville level.