Heidi Klum Drops 'Sunglasses at Night' Cover & Sexy Music Video: Watch!

Corey Hart, the original singer of the 80s track, praised the supermodel's version of his song, calling the cover "a seductive supernova dance explosion on the bright side of the moon!"

Heidi Klum is showing off her singing chops!

On Friday, the supermodel dropped a song and accompanying music video for her cover of "Sunglasses at Night."

The song -- which is a remix of Corey Hart's 1984 hit, and was produced by Tiësto -- will serve as the theme song for Season 19 of Germany's Next Topmodel, according to Just Jared. Klum, 50, is a producer and long-running judge on the reality series.

The America's Got Talent judge opened up about the song in a statement.

"I was thinking about the moment in the middle of the night at a party when you have been up way too late, your makeup has melted off, you are sweaty and cross-eyed, and all you crave is a pair of sunglasses," she said, per Just Jared. "This scene reminded me of the iconic 80s hit, Corey Hart's Sunglasses at Night. I am beyond ecstatic that I was able to remix and re-record this track with my EDM hero Tiësto. What an honor!

Tiësto shared that it was "a lot of fun" to work with Klum on the track.

"We were hanging out when she shared her idea to remake the original 80’s hit and I wanted to help her on the production! I love how the track turned out and I’m super excited for her and this release," the DJ and producer said.

Meanwhile, Hart, the original singer of the 80s track, praised Klum's version of his song.

"Superstar Heidi Klum covering 'Sunglasses At Night' is like a seductive supernova dance explosion on the bright side of the moon!" he shared.

Hart also posted about Klum's cover on Instagram.

"Dear Heidi -- And just like the rest of the world …I've got a crush on you too !! 💕," he captioned the video, above. "Happy Release Day January 26 😎 Corey Hart."

Klum reacted in the comments section, writing, "You are soooo sweet. Thank you sooooooo much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😎 Thank you for letting me do a remix of your Song 🙏🏻❤️."

Listen to Klum's track, below, and watch the video, above!