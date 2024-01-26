Sharon Stone Recalls Meeting Man with '20,000 Heroin Injections' on Dating App

Getty

The actress detailed her experiences with dating apps, revealing she also once met a convicted felon online.

Sharon Stone is getting real about the ups and downs of online dating.

While speaking with the UK's The Times, the 65-year-old actress opened up about a rather unpleasant experience she had with a man she met on a dating app, revealing he was "a heroin addict who's clearly 20,000 heroin injections later than the picture he sent me."

Stone said she met the man for a date at the Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles, sharing that she soon bailed.

"I tell the waiter, 'I'll have a glass of water,'" she recalled. "He had a cocktail: absinthe or something. And I said, 'I'm sorry, I can't stay.'"

The Basic Instinct actress also noted that she met a convicted felon on a dating app as well.

Meanwhile, Stone went on to share how she's also found success with online dating, revealing she had two virtual relationships during the pandemic.

"I was almost like a therapist," she explained. "One whose wife told him she wanted a divorce and they had two little kids. He was struggling to process it. And [the other] had broken up with his girlfriend. She had gotten pregnant and instead of marrying, she got an abortion … He was still very much in love with her and I helped him process it. It was really rewarding for both of us. I don't know how to explain it."

However, the Casino star said she has a goal for her love life this year.

"This is the year that I want to fall in love -- 100 percent," she told The Times, adding that she doesn't "look for anything" in a potential partner.

"I've never looked for anything. Because I don't think that's what happens," Stone said. "You're standing somewhere, someone walks up and starts talking to you and you turn around and think, 'What?' And the next thing you know, two years have gone by."

"You don't look for a list and then your list arrives," she added. "That's what people do who don’t have relationships. So that they can comfort themselves with the fact that they don't have a relationship and feel that they’re actively making an effort towards that happening in their lives."

Stone has previously been married twice. She tied the knot with television producer Michael Greenburg in 1984. They split three years later, and their divorce was finalized in 1990.

The Total Recall actress later married William J. MacDonald in 1998. The former couple adopted a son, Roan, now 23, in 2000. Stone and MacDonald separated in 2003, and their divorce was finalized their following year.