Sharon Stone Says She Lost 'Half My Money to This Banking Thing' in Deeply Emotional Speech

"This is not an easy time for any of us," said the actress as she accepted the Courage Award at the Women's Cancer Research Fund’s (WCRF) An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser.

Sharon Stone is sharing that she's been affected by the current banking crisis.

While accepting the Courage Award at the Women's Cancer Research Fund's (WCRF) An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser on Thursday night, the actress became emotional as she encouraged the audience to donate more money to important causes, revealing that she recently "lost half [of] my money to this banking thing."

"I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I'm a technical idiot, but I can write a f---ing check," Stone quipped as the audience cheered.

She then became more serious, adding, "And right now, that's courage, too, because I know what's happening. I just lost half [of] my money to this banking thing, and that doesn't mean that I'm not here."

The "Casino" star didn't share further details regarding the "banking thing" she mentioned, however, she was seemingly referring to the recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-largest bank failure in U.S. history.

Continuing her speech, Stone spoke about the "hard times" we're living in, and brought up the recent death of her brother, Patrick, who passed away at the age of 57 last month following a heart attack.

"My brother just died, and that doesn’t mean that I'm not here," she explained. "This is not an easy time for any of us. This is a hard time in the world, but I'm telling you what, I’m not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do. How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I dare you. That’s what courage is."

Elsewhere, Stone opened up about her past breast cancer scare, stressing the importance of getting routine mammograms.

In her 2021 memoir "The Beauty of Living Twice," Stone revealed that she had benign tumors removed in 2001, writing that were "gigantic, bigger than my breast alone."

"Those mammograms are not fun," Stone said. "And for someone like me who was told that I had breast cancer because I had a tumor that was larger than my breast, and they were sure that I couldn't possibly have a tumor without it being cancer, it wasn't. But I went to the hospital, saying, 'If you open me up and it’s cancer, please take both my breasts,' because I am not a person defined by my breasts."

"You know, that might seem funny coming from me since you've all seen 'em,'" she continued, adding, "You've all seen 'em since the surgery and you don't even know it. So don’t ever feel compelled not to get a mammogram, not to get a blood test, not to get surgery because it doesn't matter."