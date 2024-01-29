Ashley Benson Poses Topless, Shows Off Growing Baby Bump

Getty

"Being a parent is gonna f---ing change everything," the 'Pretty Little Liars' alum said in a new cover story for Ladygunn Magazine.

Ashley Benson is gearing up for motherhood!

The Pretty Little Liars alum showed off her growing baby bump on the cover of Ladygunn Magazine, where she discussed preparing to welcome her first child with husband, Brandon Davis.

On the cover, Benson poses topless, one hand across her chest while the other cradles her pregnant belly.

"Mama 💕💕💕," she captioned the a shot of the magazine's digital cover to Instagram Monday.

The post was met with lots of love in the comments, including from members of Benson's PLL family, like her on-screen boyfriend, Caleb, a.k.a Tyler Blackburn, who wrote, "Yes mama!"

The show's creator, Marlene King, also commented, adding, "Beautiful mamma. So excited to meet your mini me. 💖💖💖."

Other shots from the maternity-esque photoshoot see Benson in a fur coat and sunglasses, her belly the star of the show.

While some of the photos show the 34-year-old actress more clothed than others, at one point, Benson, who is expecting a baby girl, is stripped down to just her underwear, her long, dark brown hair acting as a top of sorts.

Speaking to the outlet, Benson said she's excited for motherhood, though cognizant of how much of her life will shift in the process.

"Being a parent is gonna f---ing change everything," Benson quipped, before adding that she's "ready" for her daughter to go ahead and "come out now."

Elsewhere in the interview, the Spring Breakers alum discussed her relationship with Davis, a successful art dealer and grandson of billionaire oil tycoon, Marvin Davis.

The pair connected at a time when Benson was taking a step back from her love life and focusing on herself.

"The person that I've always wanted to be, I was becoming. And I just wanted to just let that ride out and see where life takes me. Which ironically is when I connected with Brandon," Benson shared. "It was immediate. I was just like, I think I'm gonna marry you."

And the rest is history, with the pair taking their relationship public in January 2023, before getting engaged in July and tying the knot in secret late last year.