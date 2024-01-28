Why Selena Gomez Has Taken Timeouts from Social Media Over the Years

Getty

"I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see."

Selena Gomez has always had a complicated relationship with social media. In order to protect her mental health, she's taken some major breaks from the different platforms through the years -- and at many points has completely deleted social media apps from her phone. During her longest break, Selena says she stepped away from the internet for over four years.

And while she wasn't spending her time online, that doesn't mean she wasn't posting. Selena handed over her passwords to her team, allowing them to take over her social media accounts. During her four year hiatus, which began in 2018, Selena helped curate her Instagram content but left all the posting up to her assistants.

"If anybody knows me, I'm an extremist. So it's either one way or the other way. So I actually got rid of my Instagram on my phone and gave that power to my assistant. So everything I post, I just text it to her instead of having to worry about going on and off. I don't even know my password," Selena shared on the TaTaTu series, Giving Back Generation, at the time.

While Selena is now back in control of her social media platforms, she still takes breaks when she needs to. As of late, Selena's breaks have been pretty frequent -- although they usually don't last for long!

Read on to find out about all of Selena's social media breaks…

March 2016

Back in March of 2016, Selena became the most followed person on Instagram, surpassing her close friend Taylor Swift. Selena admits that at the time, she "freaked out" and decided it was best to take a step back. She deleted the app from her phone and had her assistant change the password. While she was still actively posting on the app, Selena says it was someone else managing her account for her.

"It had become so consuming to me. It's what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn't want to see, like it was putting things in my head that I didn't want to care about. I always end up feeling like s--t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I'm kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit," Selena told Vogue March 2016.

August 2016

In August 2016, Selena took a step back from the spotlight, checking into a wellness facility to help deal with "anxiety, panic attacks and depression" that stemmed from lupus. For 90 days, Selena focused on her health and had no access to her phone. Fans didn't see any social media posts from the star for three months before she finally returned to the spotlight at the American Music Awards in November.

"I recently took 90 days off. During that time I did not have my cell phone. It was the most refreshing, calming, rejuvenating feeling. Now I rarely pick up my phone, and only limited people have access to me," Selena shared after the break.

September 2018

Although Selena had been trying to limit her social media access since 2016, she decided to take another break from the app in September 2018, shortly after her final split with ex Justin Bieber. It marked the beginning of her "four and a half" year internet hiatus.

"Taking a social media break. Again. As much as I am grateful for the voice that social media gives each of us, I am equally grateful to be able to step back and live my life present to the moment I have been given," Selena captioned a selfie. "Kindness and encouragement only for a bit! Just remember - negative comments can hurt anybody's feelings. Obvi."

Looking back on the situation in 2023, Selena told Fast Company that the Instagram hiatus had a lot to do with her breakup, explaining, "I had just gotten my heart broken. I didn't need to see what everyone was doing. Then there were those moments of not feeling positive about how I looked because of what I'd see on Instagram. Wow, I wish my body looked like that."

After over three months of no posts, Selena returned in January 2019 to wish fans a happy New Year -- but at the time, her account was being controlled by her assistant.

January 2020

Around the time of the release of Selena's album Rare, she took a momentary break from her Instagram hiatus. While her team had been helping her post for quite some time at that point, Selena redownloaded Instagram to start posting on her own. Her time back on the app didn't last long because just before the album was released, Selena shared that she was going to take a step back once again.

"I got back on [Instagram] because I was releasing music, but I just told my best friend Courtney yesterday, I'm going to have to take it off my phone again soon. They know I have an addictive personality, and it can be unhealthy," Selena told the Wall Street Journal.

February 2023

In January 2023, Selena revealed that she had officially taken over control of her social media accounts after years of them being in the hands of her team. In a mirror selfie post, Selena wrote, "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram?" Unfortunately, her run on social media didn't last that long.

Just over a month later, Selena found herself in the middle of drama involving Hailey Bieber as well as her pals Kendall and Kylie Jenner. Rumors of a feud between Selena and Hailey had long been discussed online and the drama only escalated once Selena was back on social media. Following a TikTok from Hailey and Kendall that seemingly threw shade at Selena and an Instagram story from Kylie that appeared to make fun of the actress, Selena announced she was taking a break.

"I'm going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly," Selena shared during a TikTok Live. "I'm 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I'll see you guys sooner than later, I'm just gonna take a break from everything."

Selena returned to social media just three days later, posting a photo of her friend, Connar Franklin.

October 2023

Selena took another Instagram break in October 2023 amid the early days of the Israel-Hamas war. In an Instagram story post, Selena explained that she had taken a step back from social media because of the horrific content coming from the conflict. When fans began to demand she make a statement, she showed her support for innocent people on both sides of the war.

"I've been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world. People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific. We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good," Selena wrote. "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't. Love, Selena."

Selena's comments received major backlash from her followers, many who weren't at all satisfied with what she had to say and actually unfollowed her. The criticism appeared to be too much for Selena to handle and shortly after, she posted, "I'm taking a break and deleting my Instagram. I'm done. I do not support any of what's going on."

Selena ended up deleting the Instagram story, and less than 24 hours later she had made a return to Instagram, posting a IG story photo promoting her cooking show, Selena + Chef. She didn't post on her main feed for almost a month; it's unclear whether that TV show post was scheduled.

December 2023

In early December, Selena confirmed her romance with music producer Benny Blanco. The relationship wasn't received well by some fans who posted negative commentary about Benny's appearance and Selena's past relationships. Selena took to Instagram to defend their relationship, posting numerous comments -- and even throwing shade at her past boyfriends. In one comment left on pop-culture page, Pop Faction, Selena shared that she was not using her relationship to "troll" fans and was going to leave social media again.

"Never trolling. I'm leaving Insta for a while until I have work again. I just stand up for what I believe in, I have no shame in doing that. I love my fans more than anything in the world," she wrote.

Less than a day after announcing her break, Selena returned to Instagram to comment her excitement about a teaser of Ariana Grande's new music and later posted a selfie to her Instagram story.

January 2024

Selena kicked off the new year by taking one of her shortest social media breaks yet. Following the Golden Globes, Selena made headlines for a private conversation she had with Taylor Swift and her friend Keleigh Teller. In footage of the conversation, social media users believed that Selena was telling Taylor and Keleigh that she had tried to take a photo with Timothee Chalamet but his girlfriend Kylie Jenner wouldn't allow it.

The drama proved to be too much for Selena, who took to her Instagram story to share that she was taking another break. "I'm off social for a while. I'm focusing on what really matters," she captioned a video of her boyfriend playing with two young children.

Shortly after announcing her break, Selena made a return to social media to explain the situation.