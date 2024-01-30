Kate Hudson Drops Debut Single 'Talk About Love,' Launches Music Career -- Listen Now!

Getty

"You only have one first single, and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in," Hudson said of the pop track.

Penny Lane has made her music debut!

On Tuesday, Kate Hudson launched her music career, dropping her first single, "Talk About Love."

The release of the pop song -- which the 44-year-old actress co-wrote with Linda Perry and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa -- marks her solo debut in music, nearly two years after she announced plans to get into music and record an album.

Hudson -- who has been continuously posting about "Talk About Love" on social media ahead of the release -- took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce her song was officially out.

"Turn it up loud, put your car window down, let your hair fly around you, breath, know you are worthy of love and then TALK ABOUT IT 🫶😉. It feels so surreal to have this song out, I can't wait for you to hear it," she captioned a clip that features the single's cover, in which she poses in a car and throws up a peace sign as she rocks a fur coat.

The Almost Famous star opened up about the creative process behind her first song in a press release, according to the Daily Beast.

"You only have one first single," Hudson said, "and I wanted it to be something delicious and sexy and all the things that I believe in. I wanted it to be open and seeking, searching to find something powerful. But I also wanted the music to be the rock, the pop, the dance music and even a bit of the alternative records I love. It was a lot to put into one song, but thankfully, I had some wonderful people working with me. And so, here we are!"

Also in the release, it was revealed that the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star signed a deal with Virgin Music Group, and will drop her first album later this year.

Ahead of Tuesday's release, Hudson shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram on Monday that featured clips of her in the recording studio.

"I have always had a room for my piano, ever since I began living on my own. And I’ve been caught up writing and witnessing life in songs since I was a child," she explained in a voiceover of the video. "But, you know, it always comes down to the moment and the ability to make sure you can be there for the music, and that was really important to me, and have it come from that really authentic place and focus. So finally for me, that time is now."

In April 2022, Hudson announced she planned to launch a music career. Taking to Instagram at the time, she posted photos of her singing into a microphone on a stage.

"Finally realized it's time to say f#%! it and saaaannngg!!!!!" she captioned the post. #albumincoming #myikigai 🎶 🎤."