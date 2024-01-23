Andy Cohen Reacts to Erika Jayne's Request to 'Eviscerate' Kyle Richards About Separation at RHOBH Reunion

Getty

Cohen also addressed Monica Garcia's future on 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.'

Andy Cohen is setting some things straight ahead of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 13 reunion.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Cohen responded to Erika Jayne's request for the Bravo exec to "eviscerate" castmate Kyle Richards about her separation from longtime husband, Mauricio Umansky.

"As somebody who got eviscerated, I would like to see everybody get the same treatment," Jayne told Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live earlier this month. "I love her. She's a dear friend of mine, but fair is fair."

While Cohen understands the "Pretty Mess" singer's desire for him to go hard on Richards like he has on her in past reunions, he told ET that that's not his plan.

"My plan is never to eviscerate anyone, but I always ask the questions that need to be asked," Cohen explained.

He continued, "Kyle has been very forthcoming with me since we wrapped filming about where she is with Mauricio. I expect that to continue at the reunion, which we tape on Friday."

Cohen also addressed the future of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City villain, Monica Garcia, who was outed as having a hand in running RHOSLC troll account, Reality Von(Tea)se, during the show's epic season 4 reunion.

"I think the question is how will Monica, or will Monica, find her way back into this group?" Cohen said ahead of the third and final reunion installment. "Part 3 is a deep dive into Reality Von Tease and the black eye. And so, at the end, I think you'll have a sense of where we go next season."

As for the ongoing black eye drama, which Heather Gay has remained cagey about since last season, she finally revealed that it was now-imprisoned former castmate, Jen Shah, who gave her the shiner. Shah has since denied the claims.

Cohen, meanwhile, said part 3 of the reunion will finally allow the cast -- and the Bravoverse -- to settle the stupefying mystery and move on.

"There were a lot of people who were kind of innocent bystanders in this whole thing," Cohen said of the Garcia revelation and black eye drama. "[They] were kind of thrown into under the microscope. So I'm happy also that we can just move past it."