Nikki and Brie Garcia Speak Out Following Sexual Assault Allegations Against Vince McMahon, Stepdad John Laurinaitis

"This is something we don't stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are," the Bella Twins wrote in a joint post shared to Instagram Monday.

Nikki and Brie Garcia are speaking out following the sexual assault allegations made against former WWE boss, Vince McMahon, and former head of talent relations and their stepfather, John Laurinaitis.

The accusations come after former WWE employee, Janel Grant, filed a complaint in federal court in Connecticut last week claiming McMahon sexually assaulted her and sex-trafficked her to other executives in the company, including Laurinaitis.

"We are shocked and disheartened with the recent allegations against members of the WWE," the former wrestlers said in a joint post shared to Instagram Monday. "It has been a lot to process since we found out this past week, just as you all did. This is something we don't stand for or condone from anyone no matter who they are."

The Garcia twins continued, "We want all women to feel safe and supported in the workplace and in their everyday lives."

While the former WWE stars, who wrestled under the Bella Twins moniker, made their stance on the allegations known in the brief statement, they did not mention McMahon or Laurinaitis by name.

Laurinaitis, who is also named as a defendant in the suit, married the Garcia twins' mother, Kathy, in March 2016. He was later terminated from the WWE in 2022, amid the investigation into the company and the sexual misconduct and hush money allegations leveled against McMahon.

Per the suit, which was filed last Thursday, Grant and McMahon's relationship began in 2020, with Grant claiming that the former WWE head distanced himself from her in early 2022, after his wife Linda McMahon became aware of their alleged relationship.

Some time after, McMahon, according to Grant, agreed to pay her $3 million in exchange for signing a non-disclosure agreement, but she says he failed to pay the full amount.

Just one day after the suit was filed, TMZ reported that McMahon resigned as Executive Chairman of TKO, the company that owns WWE.

The 78-year-old released a statement reiterating his innocence with respect to the disturbing allegations but said he would step down because it's the best move for the wrestling promotion he built decades ago.

"Out of respect for the WWE Universe, the extraordinary TKO business and its board members and shareholders, partners and constituents, and all of the employees and Superstars who helped make WWE into the global leader it is today, I have decided to resign from my executive chairmanship and the TKO board of directors, effective immediately," McMahon said in a statement.

McMahon was not running the day-to-day operations for WWE but still had a prominent role within TKO, which has owned WWE since its purchase in 2023.

Current WWE president, Nick Khan, announced the news to his employees late Friday, in an email to the staffers.