TikToker Elyse Myers Shares Her 4-Month-Old Son Will Undergo Heart Surgery

"It's just been every minute of the day, kind of, finding new information out and having to take it one step at a time," the content creator says of her baby Oliver's health.

TikTok star Elyse Myers' has shared with her 7.1 million followers on TikTok that her four-month-old son Oliver will undergo heart surgery.

It comes after Myers and her husband Jonas found out the shocking news after a routine four month check up.

"So, about a week ago, my son went into his four-month checkup, just a routine newborn checkup," Myers told the camera in a recent post on the social media platform.

"The doctor heard a little bit of a heart murmur and said, 'You know, it's probably nothing. We'll just send you to cardiology so that he can get a little echocardiogram and confirm that it's just an innocent murmur and he'll grow out of it,'" she continued.

The Funny Cuz It's True podcast host went in for the routine health visit on "a Friday' and just a few days later on the following Monday, the family went in for the echocardiogram where it was discovered that it was not a murmur.

"The tech found a very large hole in my son's heart," she says and they learnt their son was born with "VSD" which is ventricular septal defect which is where the two lower chambers of the heart create a hole in the organ.

But the good news is that the comedian's doctors are very confident with the outcome of the procedure on Oliver.

"He will recover and grow right on track... They seem to think that this will not affect him in life later."

Myers says the couple have been "handling it together" and "leaning on each other"

"Every minute of the day kind of finding new information out and having to take it one step at a time," the content creator says.

She finished the video by telling her followers, that she will not be updating everyone the whole time but emphasizes that she loves them.

"It's going to be okay, it's going to be okay," she repeated with tears in her eyes.

Myers is also a mom to three-year-old August.