Crystal Kung Minkoff Suffers Medical Emergency Following Fight with Annemarie In Spain on RHOBH

"My veins are popping out, what's happening to me?" Crystal exclaimed to Annemarie ... the morning after the two went at it during a cast trip to Spain.

While the group was treated to a lavish spread of Spanish ham and bread after getting settled into their gorgeous -- albeit haunted -- digs, Wednesday night's episode saw their dinnertime conversation get heated -- and fast -- when Annemarie and Crystal attempted to squash their beef following Esophagus-gate.

Viewers will remember in the previous episode that Crystal came to Sutton Stracke's defense after Annemarie continued to question her "small esophagus," and in the process, both called Annemarie a bitch, and insulted her knowledge as a nurse.

But what started as a debate over Annemarie's medical credentials turned into a bitter back and forth between the nurse anesthetist and Crystal, with the former accusing the housewife of calling the other women in the cast "unintelligent" and "shallow."

"The first thing Crystal said to me about this group of women was that you ladies were not intelligent, nobody was educated and you're very shallow," Annemarie told the group.

While the women chimed in to assure Crystal that they're all educated, Crystal was quick to call the claims ridiculous. Still, it seemed to strike a nerve with some in the group, who began questioning Annemarie's claims.

"You're nowhere near more educated than the rest of us," Dorit Kemsley said in a confessional. "By the way, child bride, while you were busy getting married at 12, the rest of us were building businesses, graduating college -- doing things, you know, to educate ourselves."

While some saved their opinions for their confessional, Garcelle Beauvais brought it to the group, flat out asking Crystal if that's what she said, only for the mother of two to vehemently deny the allegations.

"I would not say that to someone that I just met. I don't feel that way," Crystal said.

A throwback clip from Crystal's first season proved she's clearly had such thoughts, though, with Crystal calling the women "savvy" but clearly not "highly educated."

There didn't seem to be any resolve amongst the group with Annemarie continuing to push, and Crystal continuing her denial.

"You need people to think you're better than them," Annemarie said, forcing Crystal into a "name 'em"-style line of questioning. "Give me an example," Crystal repeated over and over.

More insults were tossed around, with Annemarie insinuating that Crystal is insecure and that she calls herself a socialite, sparking an elevated tone in Crystal that the ladies aren't too used to seeing.

It was enough to get the group to bring their dinner to a close, with the women of RHOBH calling it a night.

The following morning, however, the pair were forced to put their differences aside when group went to a local church where they planned to set their intentions for the trip.

But, those plans were quickly cut short after the windy road to the church had everyone feeling car sick -- and Crystal in particular in dire straights, as she asked the sprinter van to pull over to let her throw up.

"Oh my God Garcelle, look at my veins," Crystal says, evoking a shocked response from Garcelle.

Upon arrival to the church, Crystal wasn't much better, with her veins visibly bulging, prompting Kyle Richards to call for medical assistance. "Get me out of here," Crystal said before getting out of the van a second time.

Garcelle then turned to the only medical professional in sight -- Annemarie -- for guidance on what bulging veins could mean for Crystal as her car sickness appeared to be morphing into something more serious.

"Are you OK," Annemarie asked Crystal.

"All of a sudden I'm like, sweating, and my veins are popping out," Crystal said in a panic. "What's happening to me? What's happening?"

Quick to point out just how fast the tables had turned, Kyle added in a confessional, "The universe works in mysterious ways. Last night, these two were at each others throats, and right now, Crystal is at Annemarie's mercy."

The episode ended with Kyle calling 911 before a look ahead at the group's time in Barcelona flashed across the screen.