Dr. Terry Dubrow Warns Tylenol More Dangerous Than Ozempic, Side Effects 'Worth It'

The Botched star champions the use of Ozempic and other Type 2 diabetic drugs that have been shown to help with weight loss while warning that Tylenol is "one of the most dangerous drugs you can take."

"I have news for you. Tylenol is more dangerous than these drugs. Tylenol is one of the most dangerous drugs you can take," the husband of Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow told Us Weekly.

"In fact, there's been an epidemic of liver failure from Tylenol," he continued. "So the FDA has put out a thing about, 'Do not let your patients take this much Tylenol.'"

As for Ozempic and similar drugs have suddenly emerged as these popular weight loss drugs used (allegedly) by many, many celebrities, Dubrow was quick to assure that they've actually been around for a decade and "have been studied completely."

In fact, he went so far as to call the drugs the "biggest medical breakthrough in history," while arguing that the side effects are absolutely "worth it" for those who might be struggling with their weight.

He went on one of the drugs himself for a period of time, admitting that he felt some nausea with the weekly injections. However, he insisted that the side effects aren't why he stopped taking them. "I went off it just because I wanted to eat again," he said.

He also explained that like any medication, it's really about making sure that you're using them properly and as prescribed. In particular with these drugs, he said that people need to make sure they're not taking "diabetic doses" if they're not using the drug to treat that disease.

"You probably should just stay on a low dose or go off it once you lose your weight," he said. He also reminded everyone that weight loss can certainly be temporary if you "go off your diet and your exercise routine."

He also said that patients have the option to stay on a low dose of the drug after achieving their weight loss goals, or they could just make the decision to "make better food choices."