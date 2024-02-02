Anthony Anderson Shares Pics From ER ... And The Chair That Attacked Him

Getty / Instagram

"Guess who didn’t win!" the 53-year-old told fans from a hospital gurney in the emergency room.

Anthony Anderson spent the night in the emergency room following a mishap on set.

The Black-ish alum says he is recovering from minor injuries but the chair has seen better days.

"I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair!"

The 53-year-old is now reconsidering a few things when it comes to stunts.

"Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Anderson later revealed the face of his violent antagonist that "whopped" his "a--" and it sounds like Anderson is up for round 2.

"Something about it is menacing! It sucker punched me in the kidneys and back with no mercy! When I got on set today it was grinning at me! Little does he know I got something for that a--! He gone learn today!"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

How this happened, is not entirely clear but if there is BTS footage of it, we're going to want to see that. We can't all be Tom Cruise, Anderson!

Hollywood friends shared their concern for the actor in the comments.

"@anthonyanderson you are not made of rubber," fellow Black-ish alum Tracee Ellis Ross wrote in response to Anderson's first upload. "Im so glad you are ok."

While Act Your Age actress Kym Whitley threatened to call Anderson's mother.

"Damn Anthony!! You know better!!! I’m call your mama!!!"