Emma Stone Reduced To Tears After Fan Question and How She Helped Him Through School

"Growing up as one of the very few autistic kids in school," the fan told the 35-year-old actress as she teared up. "I felt lonely and unable to make friends."

Emma Stone has touched a fan so deeply, and not just from his experience seeing Poor Things six times.

During a Q&A in London, Stone was reduced to tears as a fan with autism told her how watching her old Saturday Night Live sketches secretly during recess helped him get through his "lonely" school life.

In the emotional clip, the fan shared how he has been watching Stone's star rise over the years.

"I have been watching your career for the last 12 years. I love Poor Things. I have watched it six times. "You always bring electricity to the screen in every single one of your performances and everything you create is always pure and honest. I have really fell [sic] in love with your heart, your confidence, your wicked strength, your advocacy for mental health and awareness. Growing up as one of the very few autistic kids in school, I felt lonely and unable to make friends. During recess I would sneak inside a computer room to watch your old SNL sketches."

Stone has been open about her schooling and how she didn't have a typical experience in order to chase her dream of becoming an actress in Hollywood. However, the fan wanted to assure Stone that it was okay she didn't graduate from high school as she was with him during his schooling days.

"You mentioned on a few occasions that you felt insecure when you didn't graduate high school and didn't go to college, but I enjoyed the comfort and the safety that you brought me during those years."

Stone was clearly touched by the fan's story and she jumped off the stage to give one of her biggest fans a hug, telling him privately, "That was so cute."

The audience gave the fan and Stone an applause as he greeted her with a bouquet of flowers before another long hug.

As Stone walked back on stage, she was reminded that there was no question and asked if he actually wanted to ask one.

"What is your favorite message that you are going to take on for the rest of your life from this experience?"

"I think Bella too is someone who gets to experience life in a way that isn't defined by social constructs and she is able to take in life experiences in a completely original way," the Poor Things actress says.

"She sees the good and the bad in equal measure and she is fascinated by what life has to offer and she is not like anybody else and that is deeply inspiring and so I think that is the biggest thing that has touched me most deeply."

As the Q&A wrapped, Stone can be seen blowing kisses to the fan as she holds her flowers and mouths, "Thank you so much."

Stone, who won two Golden Globes for her role in the new film, portrays Bella Baxter, a Frankenstein-style woman brought back to life by scientist Dr Godwin Baxter following her suicide and embarks on an odyssey of self-discovery and sexual liberation.