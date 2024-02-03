Alyssa Milano Breaks Silence on Charmed Drama Amid Claims She Got Shannen Doherty Fired

Getty

"I think I've been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation," Milano said while addressing fans at a during a 'Charmed' panel at Megacon in Orlando, Florida over the weekend.

The years-long rumors of a rift on set resurfaced on Doherty's new podcast, Let's Be Clear, in December, when Combs appeared as a guest, and candidly discussed the behind-the-scenes drama on WB series, before claiming Milano was responsible for getting Doherty fired from the show.

Milano starred as Phoebe Halliwell on all eight seasons of the supernatural series, which ran from 1996 to 2008. Combs and Doherty portrayed her sisters Piper and Prue, respectively. During the season 3 finale, Doherty's character was abruptly killed off and replaced by Rose McGowan's Paige in season 4. At the time, Spelling Television claimed Doherty left the show to pursue other projects. While Doherty didn't provide a clear reason at the time, she hinted that there was "drama" on set.

Milano addressed the awkwardness between her former castmates while heading up a Charmed panel at Megacon Orlando Friday.

"I feel like I should address the elephant in the room," Milano began. "You're all Charmed fans, I knew this was going to come up in one way or another. I want to be very thoughtful in how I respond to any of this."

She continued, "I will just say that I'm sad. I don't think it's really that I'm sad for me or for my life or how it does or does not affect my life. I'm the most sad for the fans. I am the most sad that a show that has meant so much to so many people has been tarnished by a toxicity that is still to this day almost a quarter of a century later still happening."

Expressing her frustration over the claims, the 51-year-old actress said that she was upset that others involved "can't move past" the drama, and appreciate what they accomplished in eight seasons.

Milano also noted that she understands that Doherty and Combs, both 50, are still coping with their feelings, and explained that she also had to work on processing her own trauma she says she experienced while filming the highly popular TV show.

"When I think back to that time it was hard for me, and I have worked super hard in my life in the last 25 years to heal all of my trauma," Milano shared. "And that's not just all the trauma that I experienced while shooting but all of my trauma. I've worked really hard to heal the bits because I understand that hurt people hurt people and my intention is to be a healed person that helps heal people."

Despite the drama, the Melrose Place alum said she wished she and her co-stars could get on stage to do a panel together for their fans, but is at a loss over what else she can do to fix things amongst the group.

"I think I've been very upfront and taken accountability for and apologized for whatever part I played in the situation," she admitted. "I have been very forthcoming about that. I don't know how else to fix it."

And while it's been upsetting for Milano, she said she's more upset for the fans of the show.

"This is the uncomfortable part that I wish was different," Milano added, wrapping up her address to the panel attendees. "So apologies to all of you who love us anyway."

Milano further addressed the drama on Instagram Saturday morning, where she broke down what led to Doherty's Charmed exit, and maintained that she "did not have the power" to get anyone fired from the show.

"I don't know one other show that has had the success that Charmed had where the cast still speaks ill of the experience a quarter of a century later. This is 15 movies and 13 TV shows ago for me. This was 11 years before my 15 year marriage and 13 years before having my first child. This was so long ago that any retelling of these stories from anyone is just revisionist history," Milano wrote, before noting that the on-set rift between her and Doherty was documented in real-time, with a professional mediator brought in in an attempt to salvage things amongst the cast.

She continued, "I will add, though, with absolute certainty—everything was documented. There was a professional mediator (I was told Holly and Shannen would not participate in any mediation) and an on-set producer/babysitter who were both brought in to investigate all claims. It was then recommended by this mediator, after collecting testimony from cast AND crew—what changes should be made if the show was going to continue."

Milano went on to claim that it was the network and show creator, Aaron Spelling who made the final decision -- not her.

"The studio, Aaron Spelling, and network made the decision to protect the international hit that was Charmed. I did not have the power to get anyone fired. Once Shannen left we had 5 more successful seasons and I am forever grateful," Milano explained.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She added, "Thanks to the fans who have to deal with the chaos and can't just have the show to love and experience for themselves. As always, I wish Holly, Shannen and Rose, peace and light in their personal and professional journeys. We all have bigger demons to fight. #letsbeclear #sorrynotsorry #charmed #AlyssaMilano."