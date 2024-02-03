Mike Sorrentino Shares Scary Video of Son Romeo Choking on Pasta

Getty/Instagram

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn't panic, didn't hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," 'The Jersey Shore' star wrote alongside Ring camera footage of the terrifying incident.

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is detailing a terrifying incident that happened to his son, Romeo.

The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram Saturday to share Ring camera footage of the two-year-old, whom he shares with wife, Lauren, choking on a piece of pasta.

The video sees the Mike and his pregnant wife sat at the dinner table with Romeo and their daughter, Mia Bella, 1, Thursday, when the their son began struggling. It's then Mike and Lauren jump into action, trying to determine what was wrong before physically dislodging the pasta from their son's throat.

"THE SCARIEST MOMENT OF OUR LIVES ‼️ It was an ordinary dinner at the Situations when suddenly without notice Romeo started choking on his favorite pasta pesto gnocchi !! He hunched over and wasn't breathing 😩," Sorrentino wrote alongside the video.

Sorrentino said that he and Lauren did their best to remain calm, something he is proud of in what proved to be a very scary moment for their family.

"I am so proud of how my wife and I didn’t panic, didn’t hesitate and eventually dislodged the food which was blocking airway and saved his life," he continued, before sharing his love for his growing brood. "I love my family with all my heart and am so grateful things worked out 🙏🏼."

Sorrentino also added that he plans to take CPR lessons following the incident and said despite gnocchi being Romeo's favorite pasta, he's going to stop serving it to the two-year-old for the time being.

The post was met with lots of support from Sorrentino's Jersey Shore family, including fellow parent, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi who commented, "So scary! Poor Romeo! You guys are wonderful parents."

"Omg my heart, so glad he's okay! ❤️," Sammi Giancola wrote, with Jenni "JWoww" Farley adding, "🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 thank goodness everything is okay."

Mike and Lauren are currently expecting their third child together, announcing the news back in September with an adorable post that read, "Good things come in threes 🥹 Adding another pumpkin to our patch 🙏🏼 Baby #3 coming March 2024."

