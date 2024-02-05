Nicola Peltz Beckham Dishes on Selena Gomez's Romance With Benny Blanco: 'They Are Amazing'

Getty

She also revealed the very special skill that both Benny and her husband, Brooklyn, have in common.

While at the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Lola -- which marked the 29-year-old actress' directorial debut -- Nicola spoke to Entertainment Tonight, where she opened up about her close friendship with Selena, who was on hand for the big event.

"I'm so, so, so lucky to have her in my life. Her support and everything means so much to me," Nicola, who referred to the Rare Beauty founder as her "chosen sister," gushed. "I love her. I would do anything for her. She's the truest form of a human angel, she truly is," she added.

Selena, who has been known for previously third-wheeling with Nicola and her husband, Brooklyn Beckham, is doing more double dates with the pair now that she's been dating Benny.

While Nicola didn't delve too much into their relationship, she called the pair's new romance "amazing."

"They are amazing," she said of Gomez and the music producer, who who first sparked dating rumors last summer. "How lucky are we that we found these amazing cooks? I was like, 'Yeah, we did good.'"

Benny put his cooking skills on display for Nicola's birthday last month, with the actress revealing that he and Selena surprised her for her 29th birthday bash, complete with a pajama party and delicious eats.

"I'm so grateful for all the beautiful and kind people in my life. all my best friends surprised me for my birthday with a pj night and we played games (my heaven!) thank you all so much for making me feel so loved," she wrote on Instagram before thanking Benny, who by the looks of it, seems to be gelling well with Sel and her friends. "i love you all so much and thank you benny for making the best food everrrr and you and sel for hosting 😭😭🍔🥂."