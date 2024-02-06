Food Network Star Duff Goldman Recovering from Head-On Collision, Serious Injury

Getty

Food Network star and pastry chef Duff Goldman is thankful to be alive after a head-on collision with an alleged drunk driver, but worries that his livelihood may be affected after suffering a serious injury in the crash.

"I live on a really windy, canyon road in the Santa Monica Mountains, and this guy just came around this corner way too fast," Goldman told People of the accident. "He was already totally in our lane and just smashed into us."

The pastry chef said that it felt as if time slowed down in that moment and then it was suddenly over. Afterward, as he was sitting there, he said he saw "there's blood all the way down my hand, but nothing else."

"I was just like, 'Thank God, thank God,'" he recalled. "Even as I was sitting there dealing with it, I was like, 'I'm still here.'" In fact, everyone involved in the accident survived -- Goldman had a driver -- but the Charm City Cakes owner is still facing some uncertainty about his own future.

The blood he saw running down his dominant right hand was indicative of something far more serious going on. According to Goldman, the hand was crushed and needed stitches, but he's not out of the woods yet.

"It definitely doesn't work," Goldman said. "And I need it to, because that's all I got." in the caption to his Instagram share, Goldman added that "it's gonna be a long road to recovery, and for someone like me who makes a living with my hands you can imagine that this is no joke."

The Ace of Cakes star also expressed his frustration about the accident because he believes the other driver, who was driving fully in the wrong lane, was drunk when the accident happened.

He recalled after the accident seeing the other driver get out of his car and stumble a bit as he tried to move around. "I was like, 'Oh, this guy is hurt,'" Goldman told People. But when he made his way over to the driver and helped him to stand upright, "I smelled his breath, and I was like-- Man, I was pretty angry."

He wanted to get his story out there because of his belief that the other driver was inebriated and he wants to encourage people to think twice before getting drunk and then getting behind the wheel.

"My daughter almost didn't have a dad because this guy was stupid," said Goldman. "There's so many ways to get to where you need to go at the touch of a button, you can get a ride to anywhere you need to go. There's just no excuse."

He said that through his recovery at home with his three-year-old daughter Josephine and wife Johna, they're probably "getting sick" of all the hugs, but he can't help himself. "I just keep saying, like, 'Come here. Give me a hug real fast,'" he shared.

In the caption to his post, Goldman added even more context to the accident, saying that it happened while he was thinking about what cake to make for his daughter's birthday.

He lamented that he wasn't able to make that cake, but "I thanked my lucky stars that I'd still be there to celebrate her third birthday."