Jeremy Renner Reveals If MCU Return Is in His Future Following Snowplow Injury

Jeremy Renner is continuing to work toward recovery just over a year after a freak snowplow accident nearly took his life.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Renner gave an update on his physical condition, and addressed whether or not he plans to return to the MCU.

[I'm doing] probably 90 percent of all the things I needed to be doing… I think another six months will be hopefully running [more]… I got to set goals for myself. I'll do whatever I can… whatever it takes to get better, to get stronger," Renner shared.

"Recovery will be part of the rest of my life, so I look forward to it, man," the Hawkeye star continued. "There's always something to do to get better, be stronger, be happier, be healthier, and that's what I look forward to."

"It's hard for me to look back, to be honest with you. It’s hard for me to look forward," the Mayor of Kingstown star, who broke 30 bones after being run over by a 14,300-pound snowcat at his home in Reno, Nevada, added. "I focus on now and this next step in front of me, ’cause there’s always another obstacle for me right now."

As for whether or not another Avengers film is in his future, Renner said he's "game."

"I'm always game. I'm gonna be strong enough, that's for sure," he said. "I'll be ready. All those guys come to my bedside and they've been with me all along through this recovery, so… if they want me, they could have me. It would be something."

While Renner is not yet back on the big screen, he will be on the small one with his upcoming Super Bowl ad for Silk.

"I had a commercial career, then I got a movie star career. I never had an ad in the big game," Renner said. "I'll be watching this one, and I'm so stoked, because they're sometimes the highlight of the Super Bowl. Some games aren't always the greatest, but the ads are always the greatest. It's nice to be part of that, thinking [I can] check that off the box of things I want to do in my life."

Renner, who has continued to share updates on his health since the devastating incident -- including an April 2023 interview with ABC News' Diane Sawyer, where the actor shared that he had to have his rib cage rebuilt with metal, along with metal plates in his face and titanium rods in one of his legs -- revealed he officially returned to work on his Paramount+ drama last month.