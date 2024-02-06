Megan Fox Reveals New Sleeve Tattoo In Slinky Chainmail Dress -- See Full Piece!

Getty

The massive ink reveal comes after she told Drew Barrymore she actually didn't like the tattoo and had to "rework" it.

Megan Fox is finally showing off her new ink.

The actress walked the red carpet for a Grammys viewing party on Sunday night in a revealing chainmail dress detailed with pearls and Swarovski crystals. Thanks to her over-sized jacket, however, there was another detail that some viewers may have missed: A massive sleeve tattoo.

The 37-year-old attended the Jam for Janie GRAMMY Awards Viewing Party teasing her new body art behind a furry black coat. After the event, she dropped the jacket and showcased the tatt in some racy photos shared to Instagram.

The new ink shows blossoming flowers growing down her left arm, along with an intricate illustration of what appears to be a phoenix. The reveal comes after the Jennifer's Body star recently hinted at some new art on her body .. .and the fact she wasn't too happy with it.

While promoting her poetry book Pretty Boys Are Poisonous on The Drew Barrymore Show in November, 2023, she revealed she got a tattoo she already regrets -- saying, "I just got one that I don't like that I have to rework and it's my entire arm, so not a big deal."

She added that, as she gets older, she actually starts feeling more regret for a lot of her ink, "because they just don't look good anymore, they oxidize and spread. Not words you want associated with your body, ever."