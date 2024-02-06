Selena's Killer Yolanda Saldivar Ready to Tell Her Side of the Story in Chilling New Docuseries

Oxygen / Getty

"After so many years, I think it's time to set the story straight," Saldivar says in a clip from the Oxygen docuseries.

Selena Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldivar, is speaking out 30 years after the tragic murder of the singer, professionally known as just Selena, in a chilling new docuseries.

In a clip from the three-part series shared by Oxygen on Tuesday, Saldivar attempts to tell her side of the story as she prepares for parole eligibility.

Saldivar, who was president of Selena's fan club, fatally shot the 23 year old at a hotel in a Corpus Christi, Texas, in March 1995 after being confronted for allegedly embezzling funds.

The then-35 year old was found guilty of first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole from March 30, 2025.

Now 63, as she edges closer to her potential release date, Saldivar says, "it's time to set the story straight."

Titled Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, the two-part Oxygen docuseries sees Saldivar unveil new information about her relationship with the Tejano singer, and the apparent "secrets" she says Selena was keeping from the world.

"After so many years, I think it's time to set the story straight. My family gathered the evidence and it showed different versions of what was going on," Saldivar, who has continued to maintain her innocence, says from behind bars.

"I was scared. I was frightened," she continues. "I knew her secrets. And I think people deserve to know the truth."

As fans of the film Selena, starring Jennifer Lopez, and the late singer will recall, Saldivar wasn't just the president of Selena's fan club, she also managed two of her retail outlets.

Saldivar quickly ingratiated herself into the musician's inner circle and became a trusted family friend. She even had a key to the home Selena shared with husband Chris Perez, and access to the star's business checking accounts.

Things took a turn between Selena and Saldivar, however, when Selena's father, who worked as her manager, realized that $30,000 had been embezzled after fans complained that they had paid membership fees and received no merchandise in return.

Selena would go on to reportedly fire Saldivar over the phone, just days before her death.

In an attempt to patch things up, the former employee asked Selena to meet at a Corpus Christi-area Days Inn, claiming she had bank statements that could help clear her name.

It was there that Selena was shot in the back with a 38-caliber revolver, later pronounced dead at the hospital, and Saldivar was taken into custody -- and ultimately convicted of murder.

Neither Selena's former husband nor members of her family have yet to speak out about the doc.