Johnny Galecki Secretly Married and Welcomed Baby Girl

Getty / Instagram

'The Big Bang Theory' alum -- who also shares 4-year-old son Orbison with ex-Alaina Meyer -- gave fans a look inside his Gothic-style Nashville home in a interview with Architectural Digest, which marked his first interview in nearly four years.

Johnny Galecki has experienced a few big life changes in the past few years!

In a new interview with Architectural Digest, The Big Bang Theory alum opened up about designing his Gothic-style Nashville home, with the outlet revealing that he quietly married now-wife Morgan Galecki and welcomed a daughter named Oona Evelena.

Galecki -- who is also dad to son Orbison, 4, with ex Alaina Meyer -- didn't share when he got married or welcomed his second child, but the magazine wrote that Morgan was pregnant when the couple posed for the AD shoot.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The 48-year-old actor -- who is best known for starring in The Big Bang Theory from 2007 to 2019 -- purchased his Nashville home in 2018 and moved to Tennessee from Los Angeles before the pandemic began in 2020.

"I never felt like much of an Angeleno. And I did try. I say that with sadness, not with snobbery," Galecki told the outlet. "Thirty years is just a very long time to live in a city that you’re not all that comfortable in."

As for why he ultimately decided to move to Nashville, he said, "Everywhere I looked, around here, felt like the scene of a future memory."

One of the several photos of Galecki's stunning Gothic mansion -- which was designed by Pierce & Ward duo, Louisa Pierce and Emily Ward -- featured an adorable nursery, complete with a gold RH cabin bed, forest-printed wallpaper, and a large stuffed bunny.

"I think this is the first interview I've agreed to do in almost four years, and it's purely because I'm excited to rave about Emily and Louisa," Galecki said of Pierce & Ward, who both praised the Roseanne alum.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Johnny is just one of those people that forces you more outside of the box than you already thought you were," Ward told AD, while Pierce added, "I'd say he's one of the only clients that we've ever had that has been like, I want this to be more interesting."

Galecki and his wife, Morgan, also posed for the magazine's shoot for its March 2024 issue, with one shot featuring the couple with the former's son, Orbison, whose face was covered by a bunny mask.

Galecki posted several photos from the photo shoot on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Thank you to @archdigest @tycole @colson__horton and @rachwall_ for the lovely profile on the beautiful backdrop of our lives as they stand and smile today," he captioned his post. "We will place it in our family time capsule and cherish it for many, many years. Also, thank you dearly and deeply to my sisters @pierceandward Let’s always remain outside of the box. XO."

It's unclear when Galecki and Morgan first started dating. However, it was reported in November 2020 that The Conners star had split from Meyer.

Morgan was first featured on Galecki's Instagram in January 2023 when the Emmy nominee shared a photo with his now-wife and son from a trip to Disney World.