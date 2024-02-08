Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo Says More Characters Need to Die

Netflix

"This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher," the 21-year-old actor said of the beloved series.

If it was up to Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things fans would be losing a lot more of their beloved Hawkins, Indiana residents.

The actor recently sat down on a panel at Mega Con Orlando, where he was asked by a fan what he would change about Stranger Things if he could.

The 21-year-old actor, who has played Dustin Henderson on the show since season one, prefaced his response by admitting it's a "messed up" answer.

"It might sound messed up but we should kill more people," the actor said, not mentioning any characters in particular.

"This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe," Matarazzo said, via CBR.

Matarazzo -- who was also joined on the panel by costars Finn Wolfhard and Grace Van Dien -- also playfully deflected questions from impatient fans who wanted to know more about the upcoming season five. "That we’re making it," he responded.

Details on Stranger Things' final season still remain strictly under wraps, though the series recently added Terminator icon Linda Hamilton to the cast.