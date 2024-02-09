G Flip Would Love to Open for Taylor Swift After Viral Cruel Summer Cover (Exclusive)

Getty

"I am so flattered that she liked the cover," the 30-year-old Australian musician said, before opening up about their upcoming anniversary with Chrishell Stause.

G Flip has garnered the attention of -- in their words -- "the biggest musician of all time" after their cover of Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer went viral ... and would love to keep the collabs going.

The musician created their own version of the pop track, adding a rock flair along with a string quartet and G Flip's signature drums for the Australian radio station Triple J's Like A Version segment. In the month since it's been posted, it's pulled in over a million views on YouTube and racked up around 250K likes on Instagram -- including one from Swift herself.

While on the blue carpet at the G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles --- which showcases Aussie leaders in creative industries in America --- G Flip, who was hosting the evening, told TooFab what it was like to catch Swift's attention with their version of the song.

"I am so flattered that she liked the cover, she's so busy, she's got so much on I can't believe that she even had time in her schedule to watch my cover and even bothered to double tap," they said of the Swift heart, adding that it was "something that really shocked" them to their core.

As for whether Swift slid into their DMs to invite them to open for the Australian leg of The Eras Tour ... well, one can dream.

"Yeah, obviously it's everyone's dream to play and open for Taylor Swift. My mom started a cheeky little petition about it," they told TooFab, hoping it would catch the eye of Swift. "It's hard out there, trying to open for the biggest musician of all time, but if I got the call up obviously I'd say yes."

G Flip revealed they have already seen the Eras Tour, but is going again in Melbourne. Maybe that could spark a last minute call up to get on stage?

"I highly doubt that would happen darling," G told TooFab. "But obviously if she wanted me to do that I would say f--k yes! But yeah, I wish it was that simple as just, 'Come on up G Flip'. It's just not that easy."

Chris Schmitt Photography for G’DAY USA Arts Gala

G Flip was celebrating their evening with wife Chrishell Stause --- star of Selling Sunset --- and opened up about their upcoming first-year wedding anniversary.

While the musician didn't reveal exactly what they had planned for the day, they said the pair celebrated all anniversaries and they get "lovey dovey."

"We do anniversaries for everything. Last week was the anniversary for the first time we kissed, so that was really cute," G revealed. "We always do something special, we always, you know, get all a bit lovey dovey, I'm like a hopeless romantic so I get real into it."