Kailyn Lowry Reveals Names of Her Twins with Boyfriend Elijah Scott

Instagram

The 31-year-old mother of seven says her family is, "Complete. Whole. Everybody's here."

Former Teen Mom 2 star and podcast host Kailyn Lowry has finally revealed the names of her and boyfriend Elijah Scott's twins in a new TikTok video.

The 31-year-old mom of seven welcomed her new baby boy and girl late last year and has been referring to them as "Baby A" and "Baby B" up until now. On Friday, she showed her 3.1 million followers the twins' nursery and their little fingers and toes before panning over to their matching blankets.

Each blanket was draped over each baby's crib, revealing the names "Verse" on one and "Valley" on another. The babies are then seen wrapped in their respective blankets before the former reality star showed off another blanket listing all of her children's names.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"Complete. Whole. Everybody's here 🎀🌙☁️🩵 #kailandthechaos #kaillowry #twins," she captioned the video.

In addition to Verse and Valley, Lowry and Scott share son Rio, 14 months. She also shares son Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 10-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 14-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

The reality star shared the first look of the twins in late January while they were still in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The pair were born prematurely, with baby Valley being the one Lowry was most concerned about as she was sleeping through feedings.

"I had never seen a baby in my life not wake up to eat or show signs of hunger," Lowry explained on her podcast Barely Famous. "She never had any feeding cues and when I tried to feed her, she wouldn't take a bottle."

Lowry opened up about how difficult it was to be in the NICU alone, as she and Scott would take turns to look after the rest of their family. While Lowry and Scott were elated to bring baby Valley home from NICU, the concerns didn't stop there.

"I think that there's a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home, she's more okay by herself," Kailyn explained. "Whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that."