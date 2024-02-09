TikToker Veruca Salt Responds To Critics Questioning Her Grief Over Her Baby's Death

TikTok

"You have no idea, because your baby is not dead. Mine is," the 25-year-old influencer told her critics. "And I found him like that."

WARNING: This article discusses infant loss and may be distressing to some readers.

TikToker Veruca Salt has addressed her more than 840k followers following the criticism she has received for posting content following the death of her one-month-old baby.

Salt has opened up about the pain she has been suffering from since losing her son Cash Harrison Stirling who died in his sleep on February, 5th.

The 25-year-old responded to a comment on a recent video of hers who wrote:

"No hate but I don't know how people can make tik toks just after their kids have died, like setting the camera up, voice overs, editing.. I would be in bed for weeks an absolute mess.. RIP."

Salt then explains her grieving process and why people should not judge without knowing the pain she is going through.

"It won't take long for me to do something for people to say, 'That's now how I would act,' from people who are literally imagining how it would be," she said. "You have no idea, because your baby is not dead. Mine is. And I found him like that. And it's not happening to you."

The Australian influencer shares why she does not want to stay in bed.

"If it was happening to you, you would know that bed is the last place you want to be," Veruca continued, "because god forbid you f--king fall asleep, every time you wake up you're gonna forget. And you're going to get your baby and he's not going to be there."

The TikToker also revealed that she has not been staying at her own house because she is reminded of baby Cash in every corner.

"You're not going to want to go home to your bed," she noted. "You're not going to want to go home at all, because your baby is all over the house."

She has previously shared a video of her house filled with Cash's items, captioning it with "haunted doesnt even begin to describe it". It was filmed to a song with the lyrics; "every corner this house is haunted."

Just a few days ago, Salt shared a video of her and baby Cash doing the online trend of 'outfit check' before heading to the hospital. Salt said they were going because baby Cash had not "pooped in 7 days".

Commenters have returned to her page to see what was wrong with baby Cash and have found that he had tragically passed away.

Salt is still awaiting autopsy results to determine Cash's cause of death.

