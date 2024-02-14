Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse Demand Fair Working Conditions, Disneyland Employees Looking to Unionize

Getty

It might not be magical for everyone...

It may be considered the "most magical place on earth" -- but Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck aren't feeling the magic.

Workers at Disneyland in Anaheim, California are looking to unionize ---- including the performers who play the iconic characters of Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck and Cinderella.

Labor organizers announced the campaign on Tuesday saying performers are looking for better safety conditions, scheduling policies, a fair wage and more.

"Disney workers are openly and powerfully invested in and loyal to the Walt Disney Company and its values, so it's reasonable for them to expect 'the happiest place on earth' to pay them fairly and prioritize their health and safety," said Kate Shindle, president of Actors' Equity Association which would represent the performers told Reuters.

Most of the more than 35,000 workers at the Disneyland Resort in Southern California already have labor unions, however around 1,700 performers in parades, character actors and support staff do not, according to ABC7.

The character employees/performers are those who roam the park dressed as their chosen character from Disney e.g. Mickey Mouse or Elsa from Frozen. They are the ones who pose with families and bring characters to life in the shows, parades, meet and greets and the dining experiences.