Kristen Stewart Thinks 'It's F--king Weird' She's Still Being Asked About Ex Robert Pattinson

Getty

"It's like if someone kept asking you -- I mean for literally decades -- 'But senior year in high school?'" the 'Twilight' star says of being constantly asked about her ex.

Kristen Stewart is getting pretty sick of talking about her ex-boyfriend, Robert Pattinson.

While speaking to Rolling Stone magazine, the Love Lies Bleeding star expressed her annoyance over constantly being asked about her romance with her Twilight co-star.

"Rob and I can't just keep talking about that s--t, because it's f--king weird," she told the magazine. "It's like if someone kept asking you -- I mean for literally decades -- 'But senior year in high school?' You're like, 'F--king A, man! I don't know!'"

Fans of the sci-fi franchise will recall that Stewart and Pattison had a high-profile on-again, off-again romance from 2009 to 2013 while starring in the Twilight saga as on-screen lovers, Edward and Bella.

But despite being sick of fielding questions about her ex, Stewart said things are all good between the pair, with the duo reuniting as recently as May 2023 when she crashed the Batman star's birthday party.

Romantically, both Stewart and Pattison have long since moved on, with Pattison coupling up with Suki Waterhouse -- with whom he's expecting his first child, and Stewart getting engaged to longtime girlfriend, Dylan Meyer, in 2021.

"We don't have it in us to have a big wedding," Stewart said of her impending nuptials. "We're probably just going to do it soon. We just are busy trying to make movies because they're our babies."

When it comes to actual babies, Stewart revealed that she and Meyer have toyed with the idea of becoming parents.

"I don't know what my family's going to look like, but there's no f--king way that I don't start acquiring kids," she shared. "And also, ideally at some point soon I go, 'I want to have a kid.' I really want that to happen."

Of carrying a baby, an idea Stewart called "radical," she said, "I'm not scared of being pregnant. I'm not scared of having a kid. But I'm so f--king scared of childbirth, it's crazy."