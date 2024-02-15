Taylor Swift Reveals 'Most Romantic Thing That's Ever Happened To Me' in New Video with Travis Kelce

Getty / TikTok

"And when we met in the middle, I was like, 'What's happening in my life right now?!'" Swift says.

Taylor Swift is clearly head over heels for Travis Kelce and it looks like nothing is giving her the ick.

In fact, the opposite.

Swift called Kelce's rendition of You Belong With Me while at a Super Bowl afterparty the "most romantic thing ever" after a new video of the pair surfaced on TikTok.

The video shows the pair chatting to The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart and his girlfriend model Marianne Fonseca.

In the clip which was taken in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11 shows Fonseca approaching Swift to tell her how beautiful Kelce's gesture was.

"I love how he [Travis] just came very quickly when your song was on," she said. "It was so cute!"

While the viewer can't see the 34-year-old superstar's face, we can hear her replying, "That was the most romantic thing that's ever happened to me," before Drew laughs.

"And when we met in the middle, I was like 'what's happening in my life right now?!'" Swift adds.

Fonseca was referring to the moment Drew and the other half of The Chainsmokers Alex Pall played Swift's smash 2008 hit and Kelce pointed to Swift as he sang the chorus.

Swifties all knew how perfect Swift's song You Belong With Me is for the pair, as the real-life couple reflect the music video in which Swift plays a musician cheering for her crush from the bleachers while he wins the championship football game --- something Swift has just done in real life for Kelce.

The video also gives intel into how the moment happened. Despite the Internet assuming Kelce requested the song --- Kelce reveals that he was coming out of the bathroom when he heard the song begin.

"I didn't even know she [Taylor Swift] was here," Drew tells the 34-year-old football star.

"I was literally coming out of the bathroom and I was like 'Yes!' it was the perfect time," Kelce told the DJ.