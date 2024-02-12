Lana Del Rey Falls While Celebrating Chiefs Super Bowl Win with Taylor Swift

Getty

The "Summertime Sadness" singer was just one of the famous faces who joined Swift to cheer on her man, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs as they clenched the Super Bowl title for the second year running.

Things got pretty wild in the VIP box at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Sunday.

It all went down when the Chiefs clenched the Super Bowl LVIII title -- for the second year in a row -- sending Swift and her supporters in a tailspin, jumping up and down with excitement.

In a video shared to social media, Del Rey was seemingly knocked over in her seat amid the celebrations. The others quickly helped her back up, however, with the musician jumping back up to join in on the fun.

Fans shared their concern for Del Rey in the comments, with one jokingly tweeting, "Can we have a health update on Lana Del Rey please."

Others joked the singer had not been seen since, with one tweeting: "Breaking news: Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey is declared missing. This is the last footage we have from her," and another adding, "I got that wintertime wintertime sadness."

Swift, meanwhile, departed the box to plant a kiss on Kelce, before spending the evening partying in Vegas with her man and his team.

While Del Rey is a longtime friend of Swift's, her attendance in the Chiefs' cheering section did come as surprise to some fans on social media, who know Del Rey as a hardcore fan of the San Francisco 49ers, who lost out on the Super Bowl trophy in last seconds of overtime Sunday.

The "Born to Die" singer's support of Swift comes just days after the pair enjoyed a sweet moment at the 2024 Grammys.

Swift, who picked up two awards, brought Del Rey up onstage with her, and gave her a special shoutout while accepting the award for Album of the Year.

Getty

"I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration that they have if not for the work that she's done," Swift said. "I think she's a legacy artist -- a legend in her prime right now."