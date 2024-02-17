Rita Ora Confirms She Cohosted 'Today' Last Minute After Alleged Kelly Rowland Dressing Room Drama

Getty

"We had two minutes to prepare," said the singer, who reportedly stepped in after Rowland allegedly walked out over a dressing room issue.

Rita Ora has revealed that she was asked to step in to cohost TODAY at the last minute following reports that Kelly Rowland abruptly left the morning show's set.

On Friday, the singer confirmed on social media that she was only given a few minutes to prepare to fill in as cohost alongside Hoda Kotb on Thursday morning's episode of TODAY with Hoda and Jenna.

This came after Rowland -- who appeared on the 8 a.m. hour on the NBC morning show -- was set to guest cohost the fourth hour and step in for Jenna Bush Hager.

Ora shared photos from her stint as guest cohost on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

"Well, this happened! We had two minutes to prepare ahhh, thank you @hodaandjenna for asking me to co-host the show...," she wrote alongside the photos. "Everyone was so lovely and kind, I had SO much fun doing it!! 💗💗💗 Love to everyone that tuned in, maybe we should do more??!!!"

Meanwhile, Kotb took to Instagram on Friday to praise Ora for stepping in for cohosting duties.



"We manifested -- and it will happen @ritaora ❤️. What a talent!" she wrote alongside photos from the show.

According to Page Six, producers reportedly asked Ora to step in after Rowland allegedly walked off set.

As reported by the outlet on Thursday morning, Rowland -- who has been promoting her new Netflix film, Mea Culpa -- left after she was "not happy" with the dressing room she was given, sources told Page Six.

"They did not like the dressing room, so they decided to pull her off the show, leaving [Kotb] without a guest host for the 10 a.m. hour," the insider told the outlet.

Sources said that after a game of "musical dressing rooms," Rowland's team asked about the green room, but it was occupied by Jennifer Lopez.

"[The show] basically offered up as much as possible, but they weren't happy with it, so they walked and they left," the insider explained.

Sources also told the outlet that after producers were unable to find a replacement, Ora -- who was also scheduled to appear as a guest -- "volunteered" to fill in.

Meanwhile, an insider told PEOPLE that "many" staffers at TODAY "were impressed with how great [Ora] was."