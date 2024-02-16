Jennifer Lopez Weighs in on 'Dunkings' Commercial, Calls It 'Hilarious'

NBC / YouTube

Lopez also announced her first tour, 'This Is Me...Now the Tour,' in five years.

Jennifer Lopez pulled out all the stops to help husband, Ben Affleck, bring his "Dunkings" commercial to fruition.

While speaking with Hoda Kotb on Today, Lopez revealed that she brought in some of the same studio engineers and music professionals that worked on her album, This is Me...Now, to create the catchy track that Affleck masterminds in the booth.

Roping in longtime friend, Matt Damon, and football legend, Tom Brady, Affleck is determined to prove that he too has the talent to be a popstar, despite getting a major thumbs down from his wife in the spot, which aired during Super Bowl LVIII Sunday.

"It's very funny," Lopez told Kotb. "I know that everything he does is great, because he's a brilliant director and writer and everything, and when he came up with this whole thing, it was just hilarious."

She continued, "And Matt was amazing. And Tom being in it. Just all of them forming a boy band was hilarious."

Today co-host, Carson Daly, even got in on the fun, stepping onto set in a full Dunkin getup, complete with the orange jumpsuit, pink, fuzzy bucket hat, and of course, a box of Dunkin Donuts.

Daly, who embraced the "Dunkings" look, playfully called the "On the Floor" singer out for not including the fictious boy band's track, "Don't Dunk Away at My Heart," on her ninth studio album.

"It's funny because afterwards, we were in the studio, and I had all the people who worked on the album in the studio that day," Lopez shared. "He's like, 'I want it to be like, really real. Bring everybody who made the record.'"

"So we're int he studio and we literally started riffing. I'm going to release some of those clips of us making the Dunkin song... of making the Dunkin song even better than it was," she added with a chuckle.

Daly and the Today show staffers weren't the only ones who wanted to get in on the Dunkin fun, fellow Boston boy, Mark Wahlberg, said that he too wanted to be included in the next spot.

Wahlberg was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, when he was asked why he wasn't one of the Dunkings.

"I have no idea," Wahlberg told Colbert. "I'm from the wrong side of the tracks, I think."

He added, "I'm trying to work my way into good graces. But, very, very funny. Hopefully they'll give me the call one of these days. I'm still waiting patiently."

Lopez also made a major announcement while promoting her new album and Amazon original movie, This Is Me...Now: A Love Story -- she's going on her first tour in five years!

The "This Is Me...Now the Tour," will kick off this summer and consist of more than 30 cities across North America.

Starting in June and wrapping at the end of August, Lopez will make stops in Miami, New York City, Los Angeles and Toronto, performing her biggest hits and new songs from her latest album, including "Can't Get Enough."

The "This Is Me...Now The Tour" starts June 26 in Orlando, Florida, at the Kia Center.