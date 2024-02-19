Kim Kardashian Joins All Star Cast To Narrate Ryan Murphy's Bel Air Mansion Tour

Getty

The AHS mastermind gets the Keeping Up treatment from The Kardashians star

Ryan Murphy is calling on some old friends to help him with his Architectural Digest debut.

Reality TV queen turned American Horror Story star Kim Kardashian joined the chorus of narrators as the camera walks through Murphy's incredible mansion in Bel-Air.

These actors have appeared in projects such as American Horror Story, Netflix's Dahmer: Monster -- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

Kardashian shared the video on her Instagram with the caption:

"I love architecture and furniture, so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for Architectural Digest for Ryan Murphy’s home was such an honor."

She continued, "This month’s ARCHITECTURAL DIGEST features Ryan Murphy's reimagining of a Richard Neutra house in Bel Air... Watch the mini-movie featuring me and so many other wonderful and talented RMTV collaborators/swans."

According to the video, the American television writer's Bel Air abode is a "reimagining of a Richard Neutra house."

The video begins slowly moving up Murphy's pristine and large driveway as Moore begins narrating.

"Ryan Murphy’s 25-year career in Hollywood has been built around two foundational principles: devotion to beauty, and a belief in conflict, pairing things, people and ideas that shouldn’t go together and yet, when the alchemy is right, magically do."

Murphy opened up about his beloved home in the magazine saying, "I have discovered that the only thing that truly interests me is a space in which things are in conflict."