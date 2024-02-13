Kanye West Slams Critics of Him Posting Nearly-Nude Pics of Bianca Censori: 'Go F--k Yourself'

Getty/Instagram

Kanye lashes out after commenters on his Instagram keep questioning why he posts such provocative and revealing photos of wife Bianca Censori on his social media -- even on posts that have nothing to do with her.

Kanye West has heard all the complaints about those nearly-naked pictures of wife Bianca Censori he keeps posting on his social media. In a new video posted to his Instagram, West answered those critics with several very choice words.

The rapper has come under scrutiny in the press, on social media, and even with local law enforcement in some cases, as Censori appears in incredibly risqué ensembles that at times barely resemble clothing -- but always manage to show a whole lot of skin.

The latest reactions came after he shared the exact same video of Censori to his Instagram three times in a row on Monday. In it, she is wearing basically one piece of fabric wrapped back to front and completely exposed on the sides. Everyone around her is far more clothed.

In his video, West said that he posted the video three times "on purpose," though declined to explain what that purpose might be. Walking alongside him, Censori immediately started laughing at that claim, too, which caused him to laugh.

He also called out people harping about this exposure of his wife when he'd just dropped his collaborative album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign.

"The people still in my comments talking about, 'Why you posting your wife?' Cause she makes me happy," West said in the video. "That's why y'all happy with the music, 'cause I'm happy. You understand?"

"So don't ever say nothing negative," West continued. "If you don't like my page and don't like what I'm posting, go f--k yourself. Seriously, leave me -- leave the king -- the f--k alone."

He continued by saying he doesn't care what people think and he'll post his wife as much as he wants, countering with, "Go post your wife on your f--king Instagram."

West has comments turned off on that post, but there's still plenty of commentary on those three "on purpose" posts of Censori's latest outfit. Some are calling out West for criticizing ex-wife Kim Kardashian for showing too much of her body, while others recalled his more Christian conservative era. Most, though, just couldn't figure out what he was doing ... or why.

"I remember how you were upset about Kim back then and didn't want North to be marketed or dressed too revealingly," commented one user on his second share of the video. "Now look at how you present your wife to the world. You want people to take you, your words and your mission seriously. How is that supposed to work if you contradict yourself in your actions?"

"I've seen Bianca more than my own girl," joked one user, while another accused West of using Censori as "just a prop at this point." Another follower commented, "It was cringe the first time, dude. Now it's just getting sad."

"It's hard to defend bro," wrote another commenter, while one fan noted, "women don't dress like this." Still another user wrote, "Anyone else confused / concerned / sad / confused again - all at once?"

"Bro went from GOD fearing to not caring," wrote another user.

This isn't the first time West has lashed out over questions about Censori. In January he snatched the phone out of the hand of a TMZ camera person when she asked him if he was "controlling" Censori or had banned her from social media, asking if she had "free will."

West proceeded to berate the camera person for more than three minutes, per the outlet, for asking "a grown-ass superhero" such a question.

There have been a lot of questions seeking clarity about West's relationship with Censori, though, who does not talk to the media or appear to maintain a social media presence of her own anymore. And then there's all those controversial, barely-there outfits she wears.

Most recently, she was spotted heading to the studio with West -- who was covered in black head-to-toe -- wearing nothing but a clear poncho (and possibly a tiny nude-colored thong). Still, she was dangerously close to violating public nudity laws.

West clearly has no intentions of stopping when it comes to pushing the boundaries with Censori's fashion, nor does he plan to stop sharing pictures and videos with his 19.4 million Instagram followers.