Driver Charged in Tragic Death of Grammy Winner Carried in Windshield for Two Miles

Getty

Kerry "Fatman" Hunter, who won Grammy gold in 2021 as part of New Orleans Nightcrawlers, was struck and carried in the windshield of a vehicle for two miles by an alleged drunk driver in New Orleans over the Mardi Gras holiday.

According to local media outlet NOLA, Hunter was struck by Jeremy E. Lindsey at 12:08 a.m. CT while attempting to cross the street on foot. He reportedly came through the windshield of Lindsey's Honda Accord and was at least partially hanging out the passenger window, per the police report.

The Xavier University of Louisiana student then proceeded to attempt to flag down an ambulance, driving for two miles with Hunter allegedly still in his windshield before he was able to find paramedics. Hunter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, whose blood-alcohol content was above the legal limit, was arrested, booked, and charged with vehicular homicide and hit-and-run. He was released on $60,000 bail, per Relix. He is not facing any drunk driving charges.

Hunter had been a part of the music scene in New Orleans for many years as part of several notable brass bands. He achieved his greatest success as a drummer with New Orleans Nightcrawlers.

The group won Grammy gold for Best Regional Roots Music Album for their 2021 album Atmosphere, which even included a song called "Fatman" in tribute to him and fellow drummer Tanio Hingle.

They were again nominated for their 2023 album Too Much to Hold, but did not win at the ceremony earlier this month.

On the Wednesday after Hunter's death, more than a thousand musicians, fans, and supporters formed a second-line through the neighborhood where he was killed in his honor.

"There are no words for what we feel other than shocked that Kerry Fatman Hunter is not with us anymore," the band posted to its social media on Thursday. "His spirit will always be present. He made every band he played with sound and feel great."