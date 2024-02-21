DDG Says Halle Bailey Pregnancy 'Kinda Just Happened'

Getty

"I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid," the 'Moonwalking in Calabasas' rapper shared.

DDG is opening up about becoming a parent.

In a look at Wednesday's all-new episode of The Jason Lee Show, the 26-year-old rapper discussed the moment he and girlfriend, Halle Bailey, knew they were serious about starting a family.

In the clip, DDG admitted that "it kinda just happened" when Lee asked about the couple becoming parents.

"We weren't aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened," DDG shared. "What are we going to do?"

At the time, the couple, who went public with their romance in March 2022, had a lot going on -- DDG was on tour and Bailey was starring as the lead in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

There was also the controversy surrounding Bailey's casting, with many taking issue with having a Black actress star in the role of Ariel.

"That's a very big adult conversation in your early 20s," Lee said of Bailey and DDG deciding to move forward with the pregnancy at a moment when all eyes were already on them.

"Both of us have the same interest in being parents," DDG said in response. "And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it."

As for why they kept the pregnancy under wraps, DDG said the pair were already getting "negative vibes" from outside sources, and thought it best to keep it to themselves and make Bailey's pregnancy as stress-free as possible.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo, in December.

Speaking with People about the inspiration behind their son's name, The Color Purple star revealed it was actually DDG's idea.

"We just agreed, and we loved it," she said. "I love the name Halo."

Their son coincidently shares the same name as a popular track on Bailey's mentor, Beyoncé's 2008 album, I Am... Sasha Fierce, though the singer-actress would not confirm or deny the connection.

"He for sure has a theme song," she quipped.

DDG also spoke to the outlet last month, where he looked back on their whirlwind journey together, from their first dinner date to their new monikers -- mom and dad.

"We went to this Ethiopian restaurant, and then I thought that was the end of the date, and then she was like, 'I'm finna go see a movie.' I was like, 'With who?' She was like, 'By myself,' and then I invited myself. And now we here with a baby," he said.