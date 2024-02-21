Why Mark Ruffalo Turned Down SNL Hosting Gig

Getty

And doesn't think he'll ever be asked to host Saturday Night Live again...

If you've ever found yourself wondering why Mark Ruffalo hasn't hosted Saturday Night Live before, it's definitely not because he's never been asked.

On Marc Maron's WTF podcast on Monday, Ruffalo revealed that he has been approached about hosting the world famous Saturday night sketch show. An honor many actors, musicians and comedians dream of.

Not Ruffalo though.

The 56-year-old actor surprisingly turned down SNL creator Lorne Michaels' offer to host the show. Now, Ruffalo fears he will never be asked back.

The Hulk actor told the podcast host that he declined the opportunity because he's "scared" to host at Studio 8H, opening up about his learning disorder.

"It scares me. I'm dyslexic. I'm not gonna lie. You don't lie on this show,” the actor said.

"I'll lose where I'm at on the page. When I hear about how that show works, changing things at the last second, and I want to be good at it," he says. "I've been watching that my whole life and like, I don't want to be the guy, the host who sucks. I owe Lorne Michaels more than that."

Maron then suggested memorizing the lines instead of reading the cards.

"I have the double whammy. I'm dyslexic, and I have a hard time memorizing stuff. Like, I have to start so early," Ruffalo said.

"What am I going to do? Ginkgo, now it's wasabi. I chase all the memory s---t," Ruffalo said. "I try everything. I've tried everything across the board."

Just when we thought we couldn't love Ruffalo any more.