Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian Share Moving Tribute on What Would Be Late Father Robert Kardashian's 80th Birthday

"Hold space for us," Khloé wrote in part Thursday.

Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian are remembering their late father, Robert Kardashian, on what would've been his 80th birthday.

Both Khloé and Kourtney took to Instagram to share tributes to their dad, with the eldest Kardashian sister sharing a set of photos of her and the former attorney from her childhood.

"My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time," Kourtney wrote alongside the cute pics, which saw her as a toddler, posing with Robert, who was all smiles for the family photos. "He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week)… he made it all so fun and special."

"Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world," she added.

Kourtney shared another moment between her and dad on her Instagram Stories, highlighting the standout fashion popular in the '90s, namely an American flag shirt she wore as a kid -- a stark departure from the sleek and styled looks she wears today.

"my fit goes crazy with the matching socks, shirt and headband," Kourtney wrote, pointing out her coordinated outfit.

She was also sure to give a special shoutout to her dad's "MC Hammer" pants, which she said he picked up at a swap meet.

Khloé, meanwhile, shared a video montage celebrating her father, set to the spoken word poem, "Hold Space" by Havva Ramadan.

The slideshow sees pic of the entire Kardashian clan, including sister, Kim Kardashian, younger brother, Rob, and their mom, Kris Jenner, and their family memories over the years.

The video also included solo shots of Robert and a few throwbacks to his younger years, before welcoming his children.

"I will forever hold space for you. Happy birthday daddy 🤍 I love you 🕊️ thank you for everything 🤍," Khloé wrote. "Every memory. Every lesson. Every laugh. Every ounce of love. Thank you!"

While the poem attached to the video can be viewed as "sad or beautiful," the Good American co-founder said she's choosing not to be sad over her dad's death anymore, and instead looks back on the 19 years she had with him fondly.

"PS this audio can be viewed as sad or beautiful. I choose beauty. I am not sad anymore. Of course I miss him every single day and wish he were here to meet our babies but I'm not sad," she continued. "In fact, I feel blessed that I was chosen to have 19 years with the most incredible Man I have ever known. Some people never get that. We did! Thank you for choosing such an incredible mommy to be by our side 🤍."

"Thank you Lord for choosing us to be together. Thank you for guiding us daily," Khloé added before wrapping up the post. "Happy birthday daddy!!! Hold space for us 🤍🕊️."

Kourtney and Khloé most recently paid tribute to their father in September, marking the 20th anniversary of his death from esophageal cancer -- Robert passed away on September 30, 2003 at just 59 years old.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kourtney, who was 24 years old when she lost her father, shared an image of him alongside the message, "I miss you, Daddy. 20 years ago today since I haven't seen you."

Khloé, who was 19 when he passed, shared a video from her partnership with Fabletics in which she said she felt her father was present.

"The orbs are my daddy. I miss you," she wrote.

In a later slide, Khloé shared a shot of Robert on the golf course honoring his children one by one by saying their names, punctuating each with a tip of his hat.

Rob, who was 16 at the time of Robert's death, also paid tribute on his father's birthday, sharing a picture of the four Kardashian siblings with their dad. He captioned the message simply, "Happy birthdayyyy."