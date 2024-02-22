Machine Gun Kelly Raps About Miscarriage Regrets, Tattoo 'Breakdown' in Emotional New Song

YouTube

Machine Gun Kelly returns to rap for a raw and vulnerable song about his emotional struggles, feeling misunderstood, and regrets about not being there for Megan Fox's miscarriage, and his "breakdown" cover-up tattoo.

Machine Gun Kelly poured his heart into his latest track, including regrets about not being there for Megan Fox's miscarriage, which marked a return to rap for one of his most emotionally vulnerable songs yet.

The raw new single is called "Don't Let Me Go" (stylized "dont let me go") and speaks about his fragile emotional state, attributing the wild cover-up tattoo he just got to his emotional struggles while hinting at suicidal thoughts.

"Lately my thoughts eating me alive," he raps in the video. "Laying in the bed thinking that hate will finally go away if I'm not alive." For this line, he holds his finger like a gun to his head.

In another line he suggested an emotional crisis was behind his bold new ink, rapping, "I had a breakdown and tatted my entire body except one line." While his body was already covered in ink, the new black-out tattoo does feature distinctive lines.

At another point, he references Fox's 2021 miscarriage. "How do I live with the fact that my hand wasn't on her stomach when we lost the baby," he raps.

The entire song is deeply personal and emotional, opening up about his upbringing and struggles with addiction, with lines like, "There I go slippin' again, I'm acting different again / I see my family's reflection / Every time I look in the cup and I slip again."

He questions why he cares what the public thinks while acknowledging in multiple places how much it does matter to him. He refers to not being taken seriously as an artist, and whether or not he'll have a lasting impact, a legacy in music.

"Who am I when the music stops?" he raps, "And the character I been playin' is really just broken and f--kin' lost?" He goes on to say that people "don't hear nothin' I'm writin' / 'Cause they're too busy tryna write me off."

In the song, MGK says it's not easy for him to be vulnerable, but he definitely managed it through his music with this piece.