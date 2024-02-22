Val Chmerkovskiy Reveals He Suffered Neck Injury Last Year

Getty / Instagram

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy is looking back at a serious injury he suffered last year.

On Wednesday, the professional dancer shared an Instagram post, in which he revealed he experienced a neck injury in 2023.

"This time last year I went through some stuff," Val, 37, wrote alongside a series of photos and videos from February 2023, including shots of his neck X-rays, an image of his large neck scar, and a photo of himself wearing a neck brace in a hospital bed.

He also shared footage of himself hooked up to machines in the hospital, and a video in which he was surrounded by his dogs in his bed at home.

In the clip of the three-time DWTS champion in the hospital, his wife, Jenna Johnson, appeared to say to him off-camera, "Okay, time to walk around!"

"Let's do it," Val said in response, adding, "Well, I got to get this off," referring to his IV.

Meanwhile, other photos and videos in his post included an adorable shot of Val holding his 18-month-old son Rome, whom he shares with Jenna, and a video of himself dancing.

Val post comes nearly a year after he shared footage of himself wearing a neck brace in the hospital in an Instagram compilation video in March 2023. However, he didn't reveal any information regarding his injury at the time except that he "almost lost [his] ability to move."

"thank you friends and fans and family for the beautiful wishes," Val captioned the post at the time. "this last year I had a son and lost a grandfather. Felt better than ever and almost lost my ability to move."