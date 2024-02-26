Chelsea Handler Skis in Bikini for 49th Birthday...to 50 Cent Mashup

Instagram

While holding a drink, something that resembled a cigarette and... Two dogs.

Chelsea Handler rang in her birthday the only way she knows how... Iconic.

Posting a clip on Instagram the comedian showed off her "multi-tasking" skills to celebrate her 49th birthday.

As she skied down the slopes in a bikini -- showing off her insane body -- she held something that resembled a cigarette, a drink and a dog in a backpack while another followed before she picked up the chow chow, Doug.

The reel was paired to a remix of the Bee Gee's 'Stayin' Alive' and 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' with the caption, "Multi-tasking on my 49th!"

Fun fact, Handler actually dated 50 Cent for a little bit in 2011.

A number of Handler's high-profile friends shared their well wishes to the star while also commenting their view on the video.

"I want to come back as one of your dogs," Call Her Daddy podcast host Alexandra Cooper wrote.

"#Sliving," Paris Hilton commented, while Diplo wrote, "This is hot."

This isn't the first time Handler has celebrated her birthday in this way.

She is in fact continuing a tradition. She also shared a similar video for her 48th birthday celebration.

For her 48th, Handler skied down the slopes in a bikini representing the Canadian and American flag.

She then stopped by a tree for a... You guessed it, a drink and a smoke.

Then again at 46, Handler celebrated the exact same way.

Well, almost. At 46 she didn't feel a bikini top was necessary.

However, the Canada and America flags were still being represented on her helmet and her breasts, because Instagram doesn't like women's nipples.

"It's important to stay hydrated as well as relaxed, and it’s also important to celebrate your body no matter what age or size," Handler wrote.