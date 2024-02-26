Fans LOL at Lisa Hochstein's Photoshop Fail In Attempt to Remove Ex Lenny From Family Photo

Instagram

"I didn't want to distort the picture," the 'RHOM' star said when asked by a fan why she didn't just crop her estranged husband out of the snap. "Visually it looks better that we're centered."

Lisa Hochstein is getting roasted by fans after she failed to fully Photoshop her estranged husband, Lenny Hochstein, out of a family photo.

The fail went down after The Real Housewives of Miami star shared a carousel of Instagram photos honoring her mother Jean's birthday on Sunday.

However, several fans noticed that one throwback snap of Lisa and her mom posing in front of a Christmas tree with her son, Logan, featured a black-out, blurry blurb where Lenny had once been standing.

While most of Lenny had been erased from the pic, the plastic surgeon's feet were still visible, leading many of Lisa's followers to wonder why she didn't just crop Lenny out of the photo altogether.

"why didn't you just crop him out?" one fan asked, to which Lisa explained, "I didn't want to distort the picture. Visually it looks better that we're centered."

Poking fun at herself, Lisa then wrote, "I have a lot of work to do."

"THE PIC WHERE LENNY IS BLURRED OUT LMFAO," another follower commented, with a third adding, "The picture that Lenny is vanished sent me."

The photo editing flub coms amid Lisa's contentious divorce from Lenny.

Lenny filed to divorce the RHOM star in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage. The pair, who share Logan, 8, and daughter Elle, 4, have engaged in a nasty back-and-forth amid the divorce proceedings, with Lisa accusing Lenny of domestic violence and Lenny later suing her for defamation.

He also accused Lisa of being abusive toward him, claiming she yelled at him weekly, claims the reality star has since denied.

The breakdown of their marriage has played out the Bravo series -- from Lisa finding out about Lenny's extra-marital affair, to the pair's attempt to reach a divorce settlement and Lisa's newfound relationship with boyfriend, Jody.

Lisa and Jody began dating in May 2023, with Lenny, meanwhile, getting engaged to his longtime "mistress" Katharina Mazepa, in July.

Lisa and Lenny have yet to come to a final agreement on the terms of their divorce.