RHOM Cast Grows Tired of Lisa Hochstein's Divorce Drama Amid Legal Battle with Ex Lenny

"F--k anyone who doesn't want to listen," exclaims Lisa, after being told she's "giving Lenny too much of your time" amid their divorce.

If there's one thing the Real Housewives of Miami cast can agree on, it's that they're sick of hearing about Lenny Hochstein.

While on the group's trip to Palm Beach, Lisa Hochstein brought up her ex -- once again -- after Julia Lemigova nearly moved Marysol Patton to tears after detailing a conversation she had with Marysol's "toxic" ex-boyfriend.

"If you guys ever went to dinner with Lenny... I'd be very uncomfortable with that," Lisa says.

While it's been over a year since Lenny filed for divorce from Lisa, citing "irreconcilable differences" amid an alleged public affair, the pair's legal battles and constant fighting are a hot topic on the show, and one that the cast has grown tired of hearing about, with many of the ladies begging Lisa to move on.

"It's like Lisa always have to find a way to bring up Lenny. I can say right now I have yeast infection," Kiki Barth says in a confessional. "She'll be like, 'Oh my God. Lenny has a yeast infection too.'"

Kiki's not the only one, Guerdy Abraira's reaching her breaking point as well, telling the cameras in a confessional of her own that she wants to "pluck" her eyelashes out one by one each time she hears the name Lenny.

"If she mentions Lenny this whole trip, I may have no eyelashes left, literally," Guerdy says. "It's painful."

Even Lisa's bestie, Larsa Pippen, is advising Lisa to put a stop to the Lenny talk, reminding the mother of two that she's in a good relationship with new boyfriend, Jody Glidden, and should instead focus on that.

"And stop talking about Lenny already," Kiki adds. "It's so much Lenny, Lenny, Lenny, Lenny, Lenny. It's like, becoming a song."

Taken aback, Lisa accuses Kiki of being insensitive amid this difficult time, but they can all agree, it's "a lot of Lenny," with Larsa telling the cameras that Lisa talks way too much about her ex-husband.

While Lisa is also anxious to move forward with her life, it's a topic she can't seem to escape, with aggressive and sometimes violent back-and-forths between her and the Miami plastic surgeon playing out both off and on screen.

"I'm in the thick of it. I'm in the thick of it right now. It's war," Lisa says.

"You're giving Lenny too much of your time. Maybe that's why he's going around doing all of that," Kiki shoots back.

Visibly angry, Lisa isn't here for the Lenny backlash, asking Kiki, "Who are you to talk to me about what's happening in my life?"

"I'm gonna speak about my life, because that's what's happening in my day-to-day," Lisa explains.

While that's all fine and well, both Kiki and the group agree they want to hear about less about Lenny and more about Jody, Lisa's burgeoning businesses and the positive events in her life.

Agreeing to put a stop to the conversation after more Lenny jokes on Lisa's behalf, the women assure Lisa that Kiki has good intentions when it comes to her concerns about all the divorce talk, and so does the rest of the group.

"You think I want to be doing this 15 years later?" Lisa says through tears. Starting my life over?"

"It's my f--king life. And f--k anyone who doesn't want to listen," she adds.

At the end of the day, Lisa said that she just needed the group to listen and be a shoulder to cry on, something they all agree to do, as they rally behind their clearly broken-up friend and put a stop to the cracks.

The intense moment comes amid Lisa's ongoing divorce from Lenny, with the pair battling over things like custody of their two children, a divorce settlement and more since May 2022.

They most recently faced legal hot water earlier this month, with Lenny accusing Lisa of defamation after the RHOM star accused Lenny of abuse, with Lenny meanwhile filing for an order of protection from his ex-wife.