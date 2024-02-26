Why Fans Believe *NSYNC Could Be on Justin Timberlake's New Album

Getty

The 'Selfish' singer clearly has some eagle-eyed fans.

Justin Timberlake is getting ready to drop his new album and some of his fans think they've found a little Easter egg in his recent Instagram reel.

The 43-year-old singer posted a Reel showing the pressing of the vinyl for Everything I Thought I Was -- and some blurry writing on it has some of his followers very excited.

Next to the track titled "Paradise" is some smaller lettering that's just out of focus, appearing to be some kind of feature. It's that font that many in the comments believe says "*NSYNC."

"PARADISE" FEATURING WHO???????? 👀👀👀👀" wrote one follower, while the top comment guessing all the song titles assumes the feature is Justin's former boy band.

"Paradise feat *NSYNC. I’m deceased and can’t wait to hear the entire album ahhhhhh!!! ❤️❤️❤️" wrote another fan. "can we get a snippet of Paradise before 3/15 we’re dyin 😂🫠"

"All I see is that @nsync feature 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥," read another comment ... just one of many excited about the potential collaboration.

This comes after the group re-banded for a song on the Trolls World Tour soundtrack, Better Place, following a joint appearance together at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

All the excited comes after the 42-year-old singer announced his first album in over five years, Everything I Thought It Was, and dropped the first single and music video for his new song, "Selfish," which he first debuted in January at a concert in Memphis.

In the video for the track -- which Timberlake co-wrote with Louis Bell, Cirkut, Theron Thomas, and Amy Allen -- the Grammy winner can be seen walking through various sets on a studio lot, before it cuts to a suit-wearing Timberlake showing off his dance moves on a stage while bright spotlights following him across the floor.

Everything I Thought It Was is Timberlake's first album since 2018's Man of the Woods.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, per Rolling Stone, Timberlake opened up about "Selfish," and shared why he decided to release it as the lead single.

"We were talking about the song itself and just breaking down the idea that you just don't hear that from men often, that they would express an emotion that makes them vulnerable," he said. "And then, growing up the way I grew up, you're taught not to do that. But I don’t know, it just felt like a really honest song."