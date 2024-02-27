Drag Race's Adore Delano Returns to Instagram After Facial Feminization Surgery: 'The B*tch Is Back'

Instagram

"Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again," shared the American Idol and Drag Race alum as she prepares for "Pretty Girl Spring."

Adore Delano is clearly feeling herself after returning to social media following facial feminization surgery back in November.

The RuPaul's Drag Race and American Idol alum came out as a transgender woman back in August 2023. Getting to that point was a pretty long journey for the now-34-year-old, who initially came out to family as trans and presented as a girl in high school before appearing on Idol presenting as a boy.

"It was almost like a sacrifice in order to get what I wanted career wise," Delano said last summer, reflecting on her journey -- which also included coming out as nonbinary in 2017 after competing on Drag Race before her big announcement.

In November 2023, she shared a photo of her inside the doctor's office with the caption, "It's finally happening!! #ffs," referring to her facial feminization surgery. She then went dark on the platform until last week.

"The b*tch is back," she captioned the first look at her transformation, a video she said was taken three months post-op. "Still have lots of healing to get through, but feeling human again," she added in her caption.

The post was flooded with celebratory comments from her fellow Drag Race alums.

"Miss Ma'am!!!! I have been waiting with bated breath, and you did NOT disappoint!" wrote Shea Coulee. "Sending u so much luv ❤," commented Shangela, while Jinkx Monsoon added, "My apple, my darling, light of my life— I love you more than all the fishes in the ocean. 🖤"

Bianca Del Rio also cracked, "WE LOOK LIKE TWINS NOW! 💋," while Scarlett Bobo commented, "OH MY GAWD SISTER! You look INCREDIBLE!!!!"

The photos and videos kept coming over the past couple days, with Delano telling fans she missed them "so much" during her time away.

Over the weekend, she shared another no-makeup selfie along with a caption, "IT'S A NO MAKEUP FRIDAY FOR ME ☀️" She added, "Today I went for a walk in the sun and laid out afterwards to soak in all the rays. I always feel recharged when I allow the sun to kiss my skin. Pretty Girl Spring is approaching! 🌷"

When she first announced she was transitioning, Delano said she kept it "really of hush-hush the first three months because I wanted to go through the beginning stages of the puberty privately." She went on to say the early stages of her transition had been "very enlightening and has made me probably the happiest I've ever been in my adult life."

See more of Delano's recent selfies below:

