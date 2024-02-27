Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera Reveal They're Both Members of the Mile High Club: 'I Can't Recommend It More'

The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean

The friendly skies just got a little more risqué thanks to Drew Barrymore and Christina Aguilera.

Barrymore sat down with Aguilera at her Las Vegas residency for an intimate one-on-one conversation as part of The Drew Barrymore Show, and no topic was off limits, including their mile high club status.

The 50 First Dates actress had discussed a series of topics with Aguilera before eventually touching on sexuality and what gets them in the mood, when the question was posed: "are you a member of the mile high club?"

And the "Dirrty" singer responded with a resounding "yes."

"Multiple times," Aguilera added. "You have to be, we spend a lot of time on planes, we got to figure it out."

As it turns out, Barrymore is also a member, and an enthusiastic one at that.

"By the way it feels different, doesn't it feel wild? It's not the same," Barrymore exclaimed. "If you're curious, 'Why are people doing it?' I'm telling you elevation. It feels different. I can't recommend it more, sorry FAA."

With their busy schedules as actors and performers, Aguilera said sometimes, it's the only way to "sneak in the fun."

"Bring some Playground for the long plane ride," she quipped, referencing her sexual wellness brand.

Still on the topic of sex, Barrymore asked what song best describes the pop star's sex life, but that required a slightly more complicated answer.

"One song? That's really hard. It depends on what mood you're in," Aguilera shared. "Are we in the mood to be gentle and romantic or are we doing both, maybe there's a playlist."

As for what gets Aguilera in the mood? Go for the neck.

"I have a weakness if anyone, like, my neck. If anyone breathes the right way around my neck, or kisses my neck. I'm a sucker. I will melt. It's immediate turn on," she admitted. "…I like a man that can take control for sure. Make me feel safe but make me feel, like, take over."

When asked if there's a historical figure the 43-year-old singer would get "dirrty" with, she named the late artist and political activist, Frida Kahlo.

"You know who I always thought, and I'm such a die-hard fan of eternally, Salma Hayek played her -- Frida Kahlo, she was a political activist, artist," Aguilera revealed. "She had the best style, her life was just so fascinating to me and she knew how to get down and have fun… She seemed like she knew how to get dirty. She knew how to have a good time, and I love that."

"They do flower arranging classes at her house in Mexico City that you can take, so maybe we could go to Frida Kahlo's house and take a flower class," Barrymore said in response. "And ironically that is what I've nicknamed my lady part, is my flower."

"I thought you were gonna say you lady part is Frida," Aguilera joked. "I was like, 'Wow, girl, you're a fan too.'"