Kris Jenner Reacts to Haters, Social Media Stars Poking Fun at Family and Rap Lyrics About Herself

Kris Jenner has no time for bullies ... but is feeling the love from social media stars and rappers showing her famous family some appreciation.

In an interview for the momager's Los Angeles Magazine's Woman of the Year profile, Jenner reacted to the public's fascination with her and her daughters -- including Instagram star Yuri Lamasbella, who often posts hilarious recreations of scenes from The Kardashians. Lamasbella has garnered over 7 million followers (2.5 million on Instagram and 4.6 million on TikTok) since she began poking fun at the Kardashian family.

"The Post-It note fingernails are my favorite part. I love it so much. And her impression of Kourtney --- and just all of us," the 68-year-old said. "You have to be able to laugh at yourself, and she makes me giggle. This is a girl who I hope somebody's paying. I wish I was her manager because I want her to make a lot of money for whatever she's doing."

Lamasbella clearly found out about the quote, sharing her elated reaction to Jenner's cover story on her own Instagram. "HOW ICONIC," she captioned the post -- adding, "I've always been so inspired by the empire you've built."

Speaking with the publication, Jenner also reacted to her name popping up in a number of rap songs, including Megan Thee Stallion's "Hiss" earlier this year.

“I don't know how I ended up in all of these rap songs over the years. Depending on the lyrics, they are rather flattering," she exclaimed. "I think my grandchildren, the older they get, they kind of get a kick out of it. So at least it gives me, like, 10% coolness as a grandmother."

While people like Megan, Drake and Lamasbella are clearly fans, there's always a flip side.

When it comes to the haters and social media trolls, Jenner said she has a "real problem with bullies" and those who are "mean and critical online."

"It's unfortunate, but there are a lot of people who feel like they need to sound off about somebody else, and it's cruel," Jenner told the publication. "It affects people's mental health. I cannot imagine in a trillion years weighing in on somebody publicly and knowing that it would hurt someone's feelings."

Jenner believes it stems from their own unhappiness, noting that she does not have time to read the comments.